Used 1993 Porsche 928 GTS Features & Specs

More about the 1993 928
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)249.7/385.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque369 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5700 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length178.1 in.
Curb weight3653 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.0 cu.ft.
Height50.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mint Green
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Oak Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Grand Prix White
  • Rhodamine Metallic
  • Wimbledon Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Amazon Green Pearl Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Signal Green
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Maritime Blue
  • Violet Blue Metallic
