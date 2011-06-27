  1. Home
1990 Porsche 928 Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 Porsche 928. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Just for fun - Too much of it actually
Maxime,04/30/2009
Drove one when I was 16, promised to get one someday... it took 20 years! Now that I have it, it is sooo awesome!!! So much power. Beats any exotic car of that era, but at a fraction of a cost due to its lack of appreciation from the Porsche purists. HPs are there, and it just sticks to the road. Still, being overengineered (and overpowered) this car is (mechanically) really reliable. Only problems I had were electrics. Window switch and lights. No major issues. Also, interior finish always is an issue with 928s. If you find one with a still good interior, just buy it!!! Definitely the more bangs for your buck!
Wow A Porsche 928 S4 and of course a 1990
Billy,11/05/2016
2dr Coupe
I bought this car and it is my first Porsche. I cant immagine ever getting rid of it. It runs and drive extremely well but is a bit hard to get into.
remember its always a 2nd car
Steve,05/22/2017
2dr Coupe
I love my 928. I had a 944 in the 80's and it was nice but I am a V8 man. Just remember its a toy and an expensive one at that. My first year I bought it used (2009) (EBAY) every 2nd drive was to the shop lol. Every time another light comes on I wanted to dump it, but when its repaired I decide its too much fun to sell. Who needs money anyways. My mechanic tuned it up before I moved and whatever he did changed the mileage from 10 MPG to over 20. Yes that's right, cruising at 80 I an getting 22 MPG, not just by the computer results but by the miles I go between tuneups.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
326 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Porsche 928 Overview

The Used 1990 Porsche 928 is offered in the following submodels: 928 Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Porsche 928?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Which used 1990 Porsche 928s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Porsche 928 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Porsche 928.

Can't find a used 1990 Porsche 928s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche 928 for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,780.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,110.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche 928 for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,870.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,627.

