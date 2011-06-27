  1. Home
1991 Porsche 928 Review

Cliff's 1991 Porsche 928
Cliff Preston,04/21/2005
A wonderful car. This is my 3rd 928 and they have all been great cars..I think they are the finest car that was ever built. They are the best that I have ever had at least, and I have had a number of cars over the last 50 years. I have driven this particular car for 11 years and it is still as good as when I bought it.
91 928 GT - An amazing car!
Plan_C,02/12/2017
2dr Coupe
If you are lucky enough to find one of these 5 Speed Manual cars have it looked at first and then buy it! Don't worry about the miles (history has shown 100k to 250k miles is not a concern on these cars), but do investigate if maintenance has been regularly done over its life. These cars are very well engineered and have tremendous build quality. they are amazingly fun to drive and there is nothing like a Porsche with powerful 5.0 Liter V8 with 316 HP and loads of torque. The 928 is grand touring car that the car magazines all stated out performed its competitors and was the best all around car in its top tier class in the late 80's and early 90's. Basically a German muscle car that is much more refined that the American and Italian cars of its era. The sound of these cars alone adds to its character and the interior and exterior "lines" are timeless and the design is still current today. I cant say enough good things about this car. A sure collector car for the future that's is drivable every day and reliable. If you buy one, have a mechanic check to be sure the timing belt, water pump and radiator fluid (anti-freeze) have been replaced at the proper intervals. If so, go buy one of these before you are priced out of the market as has happened with present Porsche air cooled cars from the same era. These cars, especially 1987 - 1991 S4 & GT's are the most desired. The 1993-1995 GTS has already gone through the roof price wise a as a collector car and for mentioned cars are going to follow very soon. Don't miss out on being able to own one!
Best GT Car Ever
Neeginan,06/29/2005
Fast, fun, comfortable and reliable. I have put 35,000 miles on this car in three years. After fixing the known issues from when I purchased the car, it has been very reliable. I have taken the car to various Porsche Owners Club driver's Ed events on local race tracks. The car really shows it's potential on the track. The limits of the car are so much higher than you would expect driving on the street. Extensive aftermarket parts support available. Don't source parts from Porsche, you can buy the same parts much cheaper online.
Front Engine Fun
Chris,12/22/2006
This car has a fun, exciting, balanced ride. It delivers awesome front engine power, is reliable, and has very elegant lines.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
316 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
