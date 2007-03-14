Used 1993 Porsche 928 for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 66,371 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$74,888
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Porsche 928 searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 928
Read recent reviews for the Porsche 928
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating53 Reviews
Report abuse
black 928gts,03/14/2007
This is my second 928. The GTS is a super car in every way. The build quality is very good. The paint looks new. The Interior has held up very well for a car with 100,000 miles. When the car has been serviced it will run with anything on the road and there is no better looking auto. I drove the car in Europe for three years and it will run at 150 all day.
Related Porsche 928 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus GS 450h 2010
- Used Hyundai Azera 2010
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon 2013
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2012
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2010
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV 2012
- Used Toyota 86 2014
- Used MINI Cooper Paceman 2014
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2012
- Used Nissan Altima Hybrid 2010
- Used Aston Martin Rapide S 2011
- Used Nissan Cube 2013
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Wagon 2010
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2014
- Used Bentley Continental GTC 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin
- Used Cadillac STS-V
- Used BMW M4 CS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck
- Used BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Used BMW X2
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Used INFINITI Q45
- Used Pontiac Firebird
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Porsche Panamera Miami Beach FL
- Used Porsche Panamera Fort Myers FL
- Used Porsche Panamera Elizabeth NJ
- Used Porsche Panamera Dallas TX
- Used Porsche Panamera Hayward CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Bellevue WA
- Used Porsche Panamera Dayton OH
- Used Porsche Panamera Albany NY
- Used Porsche Panamera Fremont CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Durham NC
Shop used model years by city
- Used Porsche 911 2015 Lawrenceville GA
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2018 Anaheim CA
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2017 Arlington TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox