1994 Porsche 928 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Porsche modernizes the 911, updating and improving the car without killing its character. A more aerodynamic body and various tweaks to the engine and suspension make this old favorite even better.

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
345 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Porsche 928

Used 1994 Porsche 928 Overview

The Used 1994 Porsche 928 is offered in the following submodels: 928 Hatchback. Available styles include GTS 2dr Coupe.

Research Similar Vehicles