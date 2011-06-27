Used 2002 Porsche 911 GT2 Consumer Reviews
Amazing Machine
After a disasterous experience with a Ferrari, I returned to Porsche but wanted something more aggressive than my previous 2002 996. After seeing the depreciation hit the GT-2s had taken, I bought one with 9,000 miles on it. It is an amazing car, no issues, starts everytime, doesn't miss a beat. This one had a Techart exhaust and equal length headers - the power is just insane (made my 355 w/ Tubi seems downright slow in comparison). Zero to 100, I don't think anything can keep up with this car. Given how cheap these are selling for, I would recommend to anyone who wants something more exotic than the Turbo. Also, with the low production, it is destined to be a collectible.
The Amazing Porsche GT2
The Porsche GT2 is the second fastest Porsche, only slower than the Carrera GT. I just test drove the 2007 turbo and the GT2 still has it beat. The weight and rear wheel drive make it a quicker car for much less money than the next 2007 Turbo. For the biggest bang for your buck in super car performance, try the GT2. You will be amazed!
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 2002 Porsche 911 GT2 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner