Used 2002 Porsche 911 GT2 Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Amazing Machine

DP, 09/18/2006
After a disasterous experience with a Ferrari, I returned to Porsche but wanted something more aggressive than my previous 2002 996. After seeing the depreciation hit the GT-2s had taken, I bought one with 9,000 miles on it. It is an amazing car, no issues, starts everytime, doesn't miss a beat. This one had a Techart exhaust and equal length headers - the power is just insane (made my 355 w/ Tubi seems downright slow in comparison). Zero to 100, I don't think anything can keep up with this car. Given how cheap these are selling for, I would recommend to anyone who wants something more exotic than the Turbo. Also, with the low production, it is destined to be a collectible.

The Amazing Porsche GT2

N$ane, 01/30/2007
The Porsche GT2 is the second fastest Porsche, only slower than the Carrera GT. I just test drove the 2007 turbo and the GT2 still has it beat. The weight and rear wheel drive make it a quicker car for much less money than the next 2007 Turbo. For the biggest bang for your buck in super car performance, try the GT2. You will be amazed!

