Used 2002 Porsche 911 GT2 Consumer Reviews

DP , 09/18/2006

After a disasterous experience with a Ferrari, I returned to Porsche but wanted something more aggressive than my previous 2002 996. After seeing the depreciation hit the GT-2s had taken, I bought one with 9,000 miles on it. It is an amazing car, no issues, starts everytime, doesn't miss a beat. This one had a Techart exhaust and equal length headers - the power is just insane (made my 355 w/ Tubi seems downright slow in comparison). Zero to 100, I don't think anything can keep up with this car. Given how cheap these are selling for, I would recommend to anyone who wants something more exotic than the Turbo. Also, with the low production, it is destined to be a collectible.