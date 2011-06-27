Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,770
|$2,737
|$3,234
|Clean
|$1,629
|$2,519
|$2,982
|Average
|$1,346
|$2,081
|$2,477
|Rough
|$1,063
|$1,643
|$1,972
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,723
|$2,650
|$3,127
|Clean
|$1,586
|$2,438
|$2,883
|Average
|$1,310
|$2,015
|$2,395
|Rough
|$1,035
|$1,591
|$1,907
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,973
|$2,927
|$3,414
|Clean
|$1,815
|$2,693
|$3,148
|Average
|$1,500
|$2,225
|$2,615
|Rough
|$1,185
|$1,757
|$2,082
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,700
|$2,531
|$2,957
|Clean
|$1,564
|$2,329
|$2,726
|Average
|$1,293
|$1,924
|$2,265
|Rough
|$1,021
|$1,519
|$1,804
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,851
|$2,811
|$3,305
|Clean
|$1,703
|$2,586
|$3,047
|Average
|$1,408
|$2,137
|$2,531
|Rough
|$1,112
|$1,688
|$2,015