Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Cavalier RS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$783
|$1,678
|$2,157
|Clean
|$690
|$1,483
|$1,908
|Average
|$505
|$1,093
|$1,411
|Rough
|$320
|$703
|$913
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Cavalier 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$747
|$1,447
|$1,822
|Clean
|$659
|$1,279
|$1,612
|Average
|$482
|$943
|$1,192
|Rough
|$306
|$606
|$772
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$777
|$1,569
|$1,991
|Clean
|$685
|$1,386
|$1,762
|Average
|$501
|$1,022
|$1,302
|Rough
|$318
|$657
|$843
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Cavalier 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$746
|$1,459
|$1,840
|Clean
|$658
|$1,289
|$1,628
|Average
|$481
|$950
|$1,203
|Rough
|$305
|$611
|$779
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,142
|$2,455
|$3,155
|Clean
|$1,007
|$2,170
|$2,791
|Average
|$737
|$1,599
|$2,063
|Rough
|$467
|$1,029
|$1,336
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$908
|$1,834
|$2,329
|Clean
|$801
|$1,621
|$2,060
|Average
|$586
|$1,195
|$1,523
|Rough
|$371
|$769
|$986