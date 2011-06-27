Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$564
|$1,190
|$1,508
|Clean
|$503
|$1,062
|$1,350
|Average
|$381
|$805
|$1,033
|Rough
|$260
|$548
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,209
|$1,508
|Clean
|$552
|$1,079
|$1,350
|Average
|$418
|$818
|$1,033
|Rough
|$285
|$557
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$705
|$1,238
|$1,508
|Clean
|$629
|$1,105
|$1,350
|Average
|$477
|$838
|$1,033
|Rough
|$325
|$571
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$521
|$1,175
|$1,508
|Clean
|$465
|$1,048
|$1,350
|Average
|$352
|$795
|$1,033
|Rough
|$240
|$541
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$614
|$1,207
|$1,508
|Clean
|$548
|$1,077
|$1,350
|Average
|$415
|$816
|$1,033
|Rough
|$283
|$556
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$639
|$1,216
|$1,508
|Clean
|$570
|$1,085
|$1,350
|Average
|$432
|$822
|$1,033
|Rough
|$294
|$560
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$644
|$1,218
|$1,508
|Clean
|$575
|$1,087
|$1,350
|Average
|$436
|$824
|$1,033
|Rough
|$297
|$561
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$704
|$1,238
|$1,508
|Clean
|$628
|$1,105
|$1,350
|Average
|$476
|$838
|$1,033
|Rough
|$324
|$571
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$826
|$1,452
|$1,767
|Clean
|$737
|$1,296
|$1,582
|Average
|$559
|$983
|$1,211
|Rough
|$380
|$669
|$840
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$700
|$1,237
|$1,508
|Clean
|$625
|$1,104
|$1,350
|Average
|$474
|$837
|$1,033
|Rough
|$322
|$570
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,171
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,045
|$1,350
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$234
|$540
|$717