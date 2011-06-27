Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,700
|$2,255
|$2,524
|Clean
|$1,516
|$2,012
|$2,259
|Average
|$1,149
|$1,526
|$1,729
|Rough
|$782
|$1,039
|$1,199
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,126
|$1,906
|$2,298
|Clean
|$1,005
|$1,701
|$2,057
|Average
|$762
|$1,290
|$1,574
|Rough
|$518
|$878
|$1,092
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,581
|$2,661
|$3,204
|Clean
|$1,410
|$2,374
|$2,867
|Average
|$1,069
|$1,800
|$2,195
|Rough
|$728
|$1,226
|$1,522
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,192
|$1,914
|$2,275
|Clean
|$1,063
|$1,708
|$2,036
|Average
|$806
|$1,295
|$1,559
|Rough
|$549
|$882
|$1,081
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,807
|$2,537
|$2,894
|Clean
|$1,612
|$2,263
|$2,590
|Average
|$1,222
|$1,716
|$1,983
|Rough
|$832
|$1,169
|$1,375
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$939
|$1,626
|$1,972
|Clean
|$838
|$1,451
|$1,765
|Average
|$635
|$1,100
|$1,351
|Rough
|$432
|$749
|$937
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,501
|$2,225
|$2,584
|Clean
|$1,339
|$1,985
|$2,312
|Average
|$1,015
|$1,505
|$1,770
|Rough
|$691
|$1,025
|$1,227
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,293
|$2,169
|$2,609
|Clean
|$1,153
|$1,935
|$2,335
|Average
|$874
|$1,467
|$1,787
|Rough
|$595
|$999
|$1,239
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,116
|$1,852
|$2,222
|Clean
|$996
|$1,653
|$1,989
|Average
|$755
|$1,253
|$1,522
|Rough
|$514
|$854
|$1,056
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,426
|$2,112
|$2,452
|Clean
|$1,272
|$1,884
|$2,195
|Average
|$964
|$1,429
|$1,680
|Rough
|$656
|$973
|$1,165
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,645
|$2,358
|$2,709
|Clean
|$1,467
|$2,104
|$2,424
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,595
|$1,856
|Rough
|$757
|$1,086
|$1,287
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,389
|$2,337
|$2,813
|Clean
|$1,239
|$2,085
|$2,518
|Average
|$939
|$1,581
|$1,927
|Rough
|$639
|$1,077
|$1,337