1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,700$2,255$2,524
Clean$1,516$2,012$2,259
Average$1,149$1,526$1,729
Rough$782$1,039$1,199
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,126$1,906$2,298
Clean$1,005$1,701$2,057
Average$762$1,290$1,574
Rough$518$878$1,092
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,581$2,661$3,204
Clean$1,410$2,374$2,867
Average$1,069$1,800$2,195
Rough$728$1,226$1,522
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,192$1,914$2,275
Clean$1,063$1,708$2,036
Average$806$1,295$1,559
Rough$549$882$1,081
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,807$2,537$2,894
Clean$1,612$2,263$2,590
Average$1,222$1,716$1,983
Rough$832$1,169$1,375
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$939$1,626$1,972
Clean$838$1,451$1,765
Average$635$1,100$1,351
Rough$432$749$937
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,501$2,225$2,584
Clean$1,339$1,985$2,312
Average$1,015$1,505$1,770
Rough$691$1,025$1,227
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,293$2,169$2,609
Clean$1,153$1,935$2,335
Average$874$1,467$1,787
Rough$595$999$1,239
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,116$1,852$2,222
Clean$996$1,653$1,989
Average$755$1,253$1,522
Rough$514$854$1,056
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,426$2,112$2,452
Clean$1,272$1,884$2,195
Average$964$1,429$1,680
Rough$656$973$1,165
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,645$2,358$2,709
Clean$1,467$2,104$2,424
Average$1,112$1,595$1,856
Rough$757$1,086$1,287
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,389$2,337$2,813
Clean$1,239$2,085$2,518
Average$939$1,581$1,927
Rough$639$1,077$1,337
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $838 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,451 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series ranges from $432 to $1,972, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.