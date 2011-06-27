Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,121
|$2,057
|$2,522
|Clean
|$1,024
|$1,881
|$2,316
|Average
|$832
|$1,528
|$1,903
|Rough
|$640
|$1,175
|$1,490
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,028
|$1,959
|$2,425
|Clean
|$940
|$1,791
|$2,226
|Average
|$764
|$1,456
|$1,829
|Rough
|$587
|$1,120
|$1,433
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,006
|$1,966
|$2,446
|Clean
|$919
|$1,797
|$2,246
|Average
|$747
|$1,460
|$1,845
|Rough
|$574
|$1,123
|$1,445
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G1500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,053
|$1,859
|$2,260
|Clean
|$963
|$1,700
|$2,075
|Average
|$782
|$1,381
|$1,705
|Rough
|$601
|$1,063
|$1,335
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,140
|$2,228
|$2,770
|Clean
|$1,043
|$2,037
|$2,544
|Average
|$847
|$1,655
|$2,090
|Rough
|$651
|$1,273
|$1,637
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,079
|$2,047
|$2,529
|Clean
|$987
|$1,872
|$2,322
|Average
|$802
|$1,521
|$1,908
|Rough
|$616
|$1,170
|$1,494
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,798
|$2,210
|Clean
|$888
|$1,644
|$2,029
|Average
|$722
|$1,336
|$1,667
|Rough
|$555
|$1,028
|$1,305
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,796
|$5,173
|$6,355
|Clean
|$2,556
|$4,729
|$5,835
|Average
|$2,076
|$3,843
|$4,795
|Rough
|$1,597
|$2,956
|$3,754
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,116
|$2,064
|$2,537
|Clean
|$1,020
|$1,887
|$2,329
|Average
|$828
|$1,533
|$1,914
|Rough
|$637
|$1,180
|$1,499
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,062
|$1,941
|$2,378
|Clean
|$971
|$1,774
|$2,183
|Average
|$789
|$1,442
|$1,794
|Rough
|$606
|$1,109
|$1,405