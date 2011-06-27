  1. Home
1997 Chevrolet Express Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,121$2,057$2,522
Clean$1,024$1,881$2,316
Average$832$1,528$1,903
Rough$640$1,175$1,490
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,028$1,959$2,425
Clean$940$1,791$2,226
Average$764$1,456$1,829
Rough$587$1,120$1,433
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,006$1,966$2,446
Clean$919$1,797$2,246
Average$747$1,460$1,845
Rough$574$1,123$1,445
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G1500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,053$1,859$2,260
Clean$963$1,700$2,075
Average$782$1,381$1,705
Rough$601$1,063$1,335
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,140$2,228$2,770
Clean$1,043$2,037$2,544
Average$847$1,655$2,090
Rough$651$1,273$1,637
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,079$2,047$2,529
Clean$987$1,872$2,322
Average$802$1,521$1,908
Rough$616$1,170$1,494
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$972$1,798$2,210
Clean$888$1,644$2,029
Average$722$1,336$1,667
Rough$555$1,028$1,305
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,796$5,173$6,355
Clean$2,556$4,729$5,835
Average$2,076$3,843$4,795
Rough$1,597$2,956$3,754
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,116$2,064$2,537
Clean$1,020$1,887$2,329
Average$828$1,533$1,914
Rough$637$1,180$1,499
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,062$1,941$2,378
Clean$971$1,774$2,183
Average$789$1,442$1,794
Rough$606$1,109$1,405
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Chevrolet Express on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,556 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,729 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Express is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,556 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,729 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 Chevrolet Express, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,556 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,729 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Chevrolet Express. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Chevrolet Express and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Chevrolet Express ranges from $1,597 to $6,355, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Chevrolet Express is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.