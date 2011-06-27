Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Express 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,663
|$9,549
|$11,623
|Clean
|$5,237
|$8,828
|$10,750
|Average
|$4,384
|$7,386
|$9,003
|Rough
|$3,530
|$5,945
|$7,257
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Express 2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,857
|$4,767
|$5,787
|Clean
|$2,642
|$4,407
|$5,352
|Average
|$2,211
|$3,688
|$4,483
|Rough
|$1,781
|$2,968
|$3,613
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Express 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,249
|$3,686
|$4,454
|Clean
|$2,079
|$3,408
|$4,119
|Average
|$1,741
|$2,851
|$3,450
|Rough
|$1,402
|$2,295
|$2,781
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Express 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,420
|$3,842
|$4,601
|Clean
|$2,238
|$3,552
|$4,256
|Average
|$1,873
|$2,972
|$3,564
|Rough
|$1,509
|$2,392
|$2,873
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Express 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,377
|$6,253
|$7,789
|Clean
|$3,123
|$5,781
|$7,204
|Average
|$2,614
|$4,837
|$6,033
|Rough
|$2,105
|$3,893
|$4,863
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Express 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,270
|$3,687
|$4,444
|Clean
|$2,099
|$3,409
|$4,111
|Average
|$1,757
|$2,852
|$3,443
|Rough
|$1,415
|$2,296
|$2,775