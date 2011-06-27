Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$843
|$1,290
|$1,512
|Clean
|$752
|$1,151
|$1,353
|Average
|$570
|$873
|$1,036
|Rough
|$388
|$595
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,057
|$1,729
|$2,067
|Clean
|$943
|$1,543
|$1,850
|Average
|$715
|$1,170
|$1,416
|Rough
|$487
|$797
|$982
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,116
|$1,657
|$1,924
|Clean
|$995
|$1,478
|$1,722
|Average
|$755
|$1,121
|$1,318
|Rough
|$514
|$763
|$914
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,209
|$1,665
|$1,889
|Clean
|$1,079
|$1,486
|$1,691
|Average
|$818
|$1,127
|$1,294
|Rough
|$557
|$767
|$897
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,002
|$1,473
|$1,705
|Clean
|$894
|$1,314
|$1,526
|Average
|$678
|$996
|$1,168
|Rough
|$461
|$679
|$810
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$964
|$1,423
|$1,651
|Clean
|$860
|$1,269
|$1,478
|Average
|$652
|$963
|$1,131
|Rough
|$444
|$656
|$784
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,019
|$1,489
|$1,723
|Clean
|$909
|$1,329
|$1,542
|Average
|$689
|$1,007
|$1,180
|Rough
|$469
|$686
|$818
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$959
|$1,648
|$1,995
|Clean
|$855
|$1,470
|$1,785
|Average
|$648
|$1,114
|$1,367
|Rough
|$441
|$759
|$948
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,126
|$1,690
|$1,968
|Clean
|$1,005
|$1,507
|$1,762
|Average
|$761
|$1,143
|$1,348
|Rough
|$518
|$779
|$935
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$935
|$1,394
|$1,622
|Clean
|$834
|$1,243
|$1,452
|Average
|$632
|$943
|$1,111
|Rough
|$430
|$642
|$771
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,062
|$1,500
|$1,714
|Clean
|$948
|$1,338
|$1,534
|Average
|$718
|$1,014
|$1,174
|Rough
|$489
|$691
|$814
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,166
|$2,004
|$2,426
|Clean
|$1,040
|$1,788
|$2,171
|Average
|$788
|$1,355
|$1,662
|Rough
|$537
|$923
|$1,153