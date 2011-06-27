Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,157
|$20,277
|$22,738
|Clean
|$17,786
|$19,865
|$22,256
|Average
|$17,045
|$19,041
|$21,292
|Rough
|$16,304
|$18,217
|$20,328
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,744
|$22,615
|$24,804
|Clean
|$20,320
|$22,156
|$24,278
|Average
|$19,474
|$21,237
|$23,226
|Rough
|$18,627
|$20,317
|$22,175
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,093
|$20,315
|$22,891
|Clean
|$17,724
|$19,902
|$22,406
|Average
|$16,985
|$19,076
|$21,436
|Rough
|$16,247
|$18,251
|$20,465
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,367
|$22,847
|$25,723
|Clean
|$19,951
|$22,382
|$25,178
|Average
|$19,120
|$21,454
|$24,088
|Rough
|$18,289
|$20,525
|$22,997