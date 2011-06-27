  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 1994 Porsche 911
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo Features & Specs

More about the 1994 911
More about the 1994 911
Overview
See 911 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)243.6/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque384 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length168.3 in.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.8 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base89.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • India Red
  • Black
  • Riviera Blue
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Grand Prix White
  • Amaranth Violet
  • Iris Blue Metallic
See 911 Inventory

Related Used 1994 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles