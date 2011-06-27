Used 1994 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

Fun Stuff!! FunForMe , 02/23/2003 0 of 2 people found this review helpful The Car is very nice...Fun to drive but something to look for when buying one. #1 OIL LEAKS Cars that sit in traffic tend to leak more like cars from Cali. 2# buy a turbo time it will give the car and the turbos more life.... They are well built cars have fun!!!! Report Abuse

Love my porsche!!! Worn out and rusty , 02/02/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I traded in my Chevrolet Chevette for this import. My Chevette was a custom car with an amazing sound system ( am) :O) Stepping into the porsche was an experience I can only describe as wonderfully exciting. Sorta like when you get a supersize fry at McDonalds when you are only expecting a large!! Oil Changes are high, but I understand.

guards red a94rsa , 10/21/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Fun car with great gas mileage. Stiff suspension makes it ride harsh on rough roads. Mechanicals are really solid and it looks as good today as when new.