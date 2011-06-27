  1. Home
Used 1994 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

Fun Stuff!!

FunForMe, 02/23/2003
The Car is very nice...Fun to drive but something to look for when buying one. #1 OIL LEAKS Cars that sit in traffic tend to leak more like cars from Cali. 2# buy a turbo time it will give the car and the turbos more life.... They are well built cars have fun!!!!

Love my porsche!!!

Worn out and rusty, 02/02/2003
I traded in my Chevrolet Chevette for this import. My Chevette was a custom car with an amazing sound system ( am) :O) Stepping into the porsche was an experience I can only describe as wonderfully exciting. Sorta like when you get a supersize fry at McDonalds when you are only expecting a large!! Oil Changes are high, but I understand.

guards red

a94rsa, 10/21/2003
Fun car with great gas mileage. Stiff suspension makes it ride harsh on rough roads. Mechanicals are really solid and it looks as good today as when new.

C4 widebody - Solid as a rock!

Mamc, 06/29/2003
Granted I have only had this car for a couple of weeks it has performed as no other I have had. No oil leaks and even warrantied by porsche for 3yr/36k bumper to bumper. I recently sold my 93 VW corrado and this was the only car I drove that was better.

