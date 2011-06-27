Used 1993 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews
RS America Owner Of 10+ Years
My 1993 Porsche 911 RS America has been a great car to own. Many others have come and gone in my collection and this one has stayed. To many people this could be a daily driver if they found a lower mileage example or were very good with doing their own repair work. I don't expect to get nearly as little money for mine as Edmunds thinks it is worth. They estimated mine with 22,000 miles at $19,000. I've recieved many offers recently of $55,000 - $60,000 and other sellers are getting near this amount as well, so please don't get too excited at their unusually low estimates. Only a few hundred of these cars were made so most people have trouble establishing value. This is truly a car thats worth as much as someone is willing to pay for it.
A zealots view
Wonderful car with all the excitement that comes from owning a teutonic engineered car verus italian trash.
