Used 1993 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1994 Porsche 9113,741 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$179,999
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.27.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. 3.6L H6, Automatic with Tiptronic, Black leather with yellow trim.1994 Porsche 911 Base CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Black *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.Odometer is 47800 miles below market average!Porsche 1994 911 3.6L H6 RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Porsche 911 .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2969RS465078
Stock: 138342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2016
- 3,048 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$189,991
Porsche North Houston - Houston / Texas
Indigo Auto Group was founded by Todd Blue to celebrate automobile passion by creating and experience for clients which activates a new way to own and enjoy the best brands in the world with a white glove standard. Red 1992 Porsche 911 America Roadster RWD 5-Speed Manual 3.6L H6 ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors. This Vehicle was Originally delivered to the first owner 5/25/1992 delivered by Steve Clifford Motors in Provo Utah were the First owner put 2,841 Miles on the vehicle between 1992 and 2002. In 2014 The Vehicle was Purchase by Marshall Goldman for part of his private collection which was then driven a total of 100 miles in 2014. On 10-10-2015 the Vehicle was Purchased by a Private Porsche collector in California moving the title from Ohio to Montana. On 10-23-2017 Porsche North Houston Procured the vehicle for Retail and has Serviced the vehicle to the Standards to make it the perfect addition to any collection. The Vehicle comes with complete with the Original Window Sticker, Certificate of Authenticity 2 Keys and Original Owners manual. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 52058 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Porsche 911 America Roadster.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2966NS460592
Stock: 1NS460592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-29-2018
- 70,291 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$350,000
Mercedes-Benz of Austin - Austin / Texas
1994 Porsche 911 3.6 Turbo 964 in Silver. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own a truly exclusive car! Less than 1000 3.6 Turbos were ever produced - this is a Very Nice example of the pinnacle of Porsche design and engineering. Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED INSPECTION COMPLETED and MAINTENANCE PERFORMED with ALL DOCUMENTATION. WE HAVE COMPETITIVE FINANCING TERMS AVAILABLE. WITH MORE THAN TWO DOZEN LENDING INSTITUTIONS AVAILABLE, WE CAN PROVIDE FINANCING SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY NEED, INCLUDING LOW RATES, LONG TERMS, AND LEASING. WE TAKE GREAT CARE TO KEEP OUR LISTINGS UP TO DATE AND AS ACCURATE AS POSSIBLE, HOWEVER OUR INVENTORY CHANGES DAILY. IF YOU DO NOT SEE WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US. WHILE EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION, WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS ON THESE PAGES. PLEASE VERIFY ANY INFORMATION IN QUESTION WITH MERCEDES-BENZ OF AUSTIN. SALES TAX, TITLE, LICENSE FEE, REGISTRATION FEE, DEALER DOCUMENTARY FEE, FINANCE CHARGES, EMISSION TESTING FEES, AND COMPLIANCE FEES ARE ADDITIONAL TO THE ADVERTISED PRICE. www.mbofaustin.com Proudly offering new, used, pre-owned, and certified vehicles. Mercedes Benz of Austin is a member of the Continental Auto Group operating new vehicle franchises for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Subaru, and INFINITI. We are now servicing Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto, Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander, Lago Vista, Jonestown, Marble Falls, Spicewood, Bee Cave, Dripping Springs, Lakeway, Kyle, Buda, Bastrop, Elgin, and Manor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2961RS480274
Stock: M59812A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 64,748 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$129,888
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Porsche 911 Speedster.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2963RS465187
Stock: RS465187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 11,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$79,999
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport is offering this extremely low mileage Porsche 993 Cabriolet for sale. The last generation of air cooled 911 models, this Midnite Blue Metallic over Cashmere Beige example has been babied and maintained as scheduled. We have the original window sticker, owners manuals, keys etc. A wonderful example of the last of Porsche's air cooled 911 model with confirmed 1-Owner on Carfax Report. Midnight Blue / Black Top, Cashmere Beige / Black Leather interior Porsche CR-1 AM/FM Radio cassette Player, Rim Caps with Colored Porsche Crest, 17 Cup 2 Light Alloy Wheels, Full Power Seat Left, Hi-Fi Sound Package / 8 Speakers, Porsche Windstop (Deflector), Remote 6 CD Changer, etc. We are your Porsche and Exotic European car specialists in Southern California. Shawn Lawler & Stephan Lill have over 25 years in previous franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Porsche 911 with AWD/4WD.
N/A Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2998SS342679
Stock: SS342679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-01-2019
- 75,136 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$59,900
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
Presenting our 1991 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 in Red over Beige Leather with 75,136 miles. This 911 is powered by a 3.6L Flat-6 engine producing 247 hp and 228 lb-ft through an automatic transmission. Upgraded Porsche Cup Wheels/New TiresUpdated 158-Cassette Radio Blaupunkt Reno SQR 46249-Tiptronic Transmission, 4 Speed425-Rear Window Wiper437-8-Way Electrical Seat, Left438-8 Way Electrical Seat, Right454-Automatic Speed Control494-Amplifier650-Sun Moon Roof659-Board Computer935-Draped Leather Rear Seats980-Draped Leather Front SeatsComplete Engine RebuildDisassemble EngineEngine Re-sealCylinder Head RebuildReplaced Piston RingsReplaced (6) Head StudsReplaced Oil Return TubesReplaced Crank Case HoseReplaced Engine MountsReplaced Drive BeltsOil ServiceReplaced Rocker Panel Seals Front and Back W/ ClipsReplaced BeltReplaced Cap and RotorsReplaced Spark PlugsReplaced Lower Valve Cover GasketsReplaced Hood ShocksReplaced Engine PadBrake FlushReplaced Rear Brake PadsReplaced Sunroof Air Spoiler ClipsEvacuate and Recharge A/C ServiceReplaced Front and Rear Bilstein StrutsH&R SpringsWheel AlignmentLocated at 20440 I-45 North on the north side of Houston, we are the exotic car division of North Freeway Hyundai, a part of the Potamkin Auto Group comprised of 18 factory authorized brands around the country including Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Maserati, Pagani, and others. Gary Seale and Matt Blevins together have nearly 60 years of exotic and vintage automobile experience. We offer available financing and can also help arrange enclosed transportation anywhere in the world. For further information on this vehicle, please don't hesitate to call or email!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2965MS410983
Stock: X410983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 99,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,499
Jaguar South Bay - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera , you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! There's a level of quality and refinement in this Porsche 911 Carrera that you won't find in your average vehicle. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Porsche 911 with AWD/4WD.
N/A Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2996SS341482
Stock: SS341482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 87,612 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$46,000
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Mercedes Benz of Fredericksburg is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our guest and employees as we continue operating during COVID-19. To ensure this, before and after every appointment we are sanitizing and disinfecting all vehicles...This 1995 Guards Red Porsche 911 Carrera RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Recent Arrival!2D Cabriolet. AUTOMATICWe welcome any pre-buy inspections before purchase and can help facilitate door to door shipping to anywhere in the world at an affordable price. If you prefer to visit our showroom for a viewing, we are pleased to offer free airport pick-up from Reagan International Airport (DCA) or Richmond International Airport (RIC).Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg offers an extensive range of superb, low mile, exotic and luxury automobiles. If we don't have the car you are looking for please let us know and we will be happy to help find it. Just minutes off of I-95, Exit 130-B in Fredericksburg, VA. Call us now before it's gone and we will be glad to assist you! 888-693-4572.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2998SS340205
Stock: 10672P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 71,147 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$45,500
Victory Motorcars - Houston / Texas
This 1995 Porsche 911 2dr 1995 Porsche 911 Cpe features a 3.6L FLAT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Tiptronic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a CLASSIC GREY Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - VICTORYMOTORCARS, THE WORLD'S LEADER IN AIR-COOLED PORSCHE SALES, WHERE AESTHETICS AND GENUINE PORSCHE PERFORMANCE MERGE. YOU ARE VIEWING A FINE PREVIOUSLY OWNED AIR-COOLED PORSCHE 911 FROM OUR VAST INVENTORY OF PORSCHE 911'S WHICH ARE RENOWNED UNIVERSALLY FOR THEIR UNRIVALED COMBINATION OF ACCELERATION, HANDLING, BRAKING, DRIVING EXCITEMENT AND DESIGN EXCELLENCE. THIS 1995 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA COUPE 3.6L 272 HP TIPTRONIC TRANSMISSION IS FINISHED IN BLACK WITH CLASSIC GREY LEATHER. THERE ARE A 71147 ORIGINAL MILES AND AN ESTIMATED 17/24 MPG. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BID AND PURCHASE WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE IN THE PORSCHE PRODUCT AND THE DEALER WITH ROCK SOLID PRINCIPLES. OUR OVER FOUR DECADES HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE WITH PORSCHE HAS PROVIDED A GREAT DEPTH OF KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERTISE IN THE PORSCHE PRODUCT. OUR PRESENCE SPANS THE GLOBE WITH THE ABILITY TO SELL AND DELIVER WORLDWIDE. WE AIM TO PROVIDE THE VERY BEST PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE. THAT'S A PROMISE! ALL PORSCHE 911'S HAVE A DISTINGUISHED REAR HORIZONTALLY-OPPOSED SIX-CYLINDER ENGINE THAT CATERS TO ITS RECOGNIZABLE 911 GENIUS DESIGN. THE THOROUGHNESS OF THE ENGINEERING, QUALITY MATERIALS AND PRIDE OF WORKMANSHIP MAKE EACH AND EVERY PORSCHE A PRIZE AND A PLEASURE TO OWN. ALL PORSCHE MODELS INTEGRATE LUXURY, CONVENIENCE, SPORTING, ENTERTAINMENT AND SECURITY EQUIPMENT IN TO ONE UNIQUE PACKAGE. SOME OF THE FEATURES OF THIS 993 COUPE ARE: 3.6 272 HP AIR-COOLED BOXER 6CYL BLACK / CLASSIC GREY LEATHER POWER SUNROOF PW STEERING POWER DOOR LOCKS FACTORY REMOTE ALARM WITH DRIVE BLOCK POWER HEATED OUTSIDE REARVIEW MIRRORS POWER SEATING CRUISE CONTROL UPGRADED NAKAMICHI CD AUDIO SYSTEM SPEAKERS & SUBWOOFERS SPEED SENSITIVE REAR SPOILER ONBOARD COMPUTER 17 PORSCHE ALLOY WHEELS SHIFTABLE PORSCHE TIPTRONIC GEARBOX ACCIDENT-FREE RUST FREE FULLY SERVICED EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY WITH DOCUMENTATION ONE OF THE LAST AIR-COOLED PORSCHE MODELS (HAND BUILT) PORSCHE 993 ALL BOOKS MANUALS & SERVICE RECORDS A MUST HAVE GEM ONLY 71147 ORIGINAL MILES!!!! ANOTHER FINE AIR-COOLED PORSCHE FROM THE WORLDS SALES LEADER OVER FOUR DECADES VICTORYMOTORCARS OF TEXAS THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN VICTORY MOTORCARS AND THE PRODUCTS WE INVENTORY. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, Leather Interior Surface, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Robert Neal at 713-783-6555 or victorymotorcars@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2992SS321088
Stock: V2787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-02-2015
- 96,130 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$47,777
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Porsche 911 also includes Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Cassette, Premium Wheels. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Cassette, Full Leather Interior Surface, Active Belts Premium Wheels - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2992SS341818
Stock: C812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 51,981 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$59,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Porsche 911 with AWD/4WD.
N/A Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2993SS340385
Stock: K5404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
- 139,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,900
Porsche of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
1995 Porsche 911 CarreraRecent Arrival!WE ARE THE ONLY PORSCHE PREMIER DEALER IN THE STATE CT!!!... #PORSCHEFAIRFIELD.COM. COME SEE OUR GREAT SELECTION OF LOCALLY TRADED PREOWNED VEHICLES AT PORSCHE OF FAIRFIELD! TRADES WELCOMED!!! As part of Penske Automotive we are a dedicated Authorized Porsche Dealer delivering outstanding customer service and professional advice and consultation. Check our inventory online at www.porscheoffairfield.com!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mauricio Sanchez at 844-770-2226 or Mauricio.Sanchez@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2990SS340439
Stock: S340439B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 38,402 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,980
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Just Arrived !! Super clean !! original Miles 38K!! 1996 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA CONVERTIBLE 3.6L H6 F GASOLINE Maximum Seating: 4 seats Gas Mileage: 15 MPG City 23 MPG Highway, 19 MPG Combined Engine: H6 Drivetrain:Rear-Wheel Drive Fuel Type:Gasoline , Power comes from an air-cooled 3.6L flat-six paired with a six-speed automatic transaxle; finished in Arena red Metalic , black convertible top over a Classic charcoal leather interior. Equipment includes a Blaupunkt cassette stereo, automatic speed control, power windows, and headlight washers. 2 + 2 Seating, 3.6L SOHC EFI chrome wheels, air-cooled 6 cyl engine,Aerodynamic drag-reducing under-carriage cover,Analog quartz clock,Anti-lock braking system,Body-color door handles,Brake pad wear indicator,Cruise control,Driver & front passenger airbags,Dual 3-way catalytic converters,Dual sunvisor mirrors,Front/rear 3-point inertia reel seatbelts,Front/rear stabilizer bars,Hydraulically activated single-disc dry clutch,Independent MacPherson struts front suspension w/chrome wheels, lower control arms$COMMA negative steering roll radius,Interior light w/delayed shutoff,Pwr windows,Tinted glass w/graduated tint windshield,Trip odometer, clean Carfax report, and a clean title. Equipment includes headlight washers, color-matched door handles and side mirrors, and dual exhaust Overall, the vehicle is in great condition for its age. Factory 17' chrome wheels, The interior is trimmed in Classic charcoal leather with matching carpets and door panels. Amenities include a Blaupunkt cassette stereo, air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows. Factory VDO instrumentation consists of a 180-mph speedometer, a tachometer with a 6,800-rpm redline, and an analog clock. The six-digit odometer shows 38,402 miles. The engine features VarioRam induction and was factory-rated at 282 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. C02 Catalytic converter, Hi-Fi sound system. lots of options. power convertible top , perfect top, Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2998TS340903
Stock: 340903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,492 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$69,996
Porsche of West Houston - Houston / Texas
*VERY RARE UNICORN OF PORSCHE'S-GOOD LUCK FINDING ANOTHER! THESE ARE GORGEOUS INVESTMENTS-THAT ONLY GO UP IN VALUE!! SUPER RARE LOCALLY OWNED TARGA! FANTASTIC OPTIONS AND COLOR COMBO! CLEAN CARFAX, 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera, 2-door Carrera Targa 6-Spd Manual, Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, Power Mirror(s), Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more, YELLOW.Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS!Stop by Porsche of West Houston located at 11890 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079, for a quick visit and a great vehicle! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0DA2992TS385226
Stock: TTS385226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 29,754 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,900
Dream Motor Cars - Los Angeles / California
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, All Weather Floor Mats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Luxury Seats, PCM, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors, Variable Assist Steering - For over 23 years, we at Dream Motor Cars have specialized in providing our customers with the finest pre owned luxury automobiles through out the world. Due to your satisfaction meaning everything to us, we created a service commitment to every customer to ensure the best quality at unbeatable prices. Our large, Car Fax certified inventory gives you an extensive verity, to enhance the probability of discovering your dream car. *Some vehicles may have demo wheels not included on Sale Price, Please ask our sales Rep for price including Demo Wheels.* -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2995TS341152
Stock: 341152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-31-2018
- 82,450 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$43,990
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
We at Mudarri Motorsports are pleased to offer this 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera. Powered by a H6 3.6L, Paired by a Automatic 4-Speed, RWD, Convertible, Leather seating, 4 passanger seating, lots more to list. Give us a call to schedule a test drive and see how beautiful this thing is in person. We love trades and offer many financing options. (425) 202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2991TS340628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,288 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$152,900
Porsche North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Complete engine reseal. This one is ready to go! This car is fully serviced by a trained Porsche tech that has more than 35 years of experience. Odometer is 5526 miles below market average! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Rear seats: split-bench Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC299XTS375993
Stock: P10328B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-22-2020
- used
1996 Porsche 91146,615 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$45,995
Premier Auto Group NJ - Blackwood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 with AWD/4WD.
N/A Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2995TS340258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
