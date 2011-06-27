Used 1997 Pontiac Trans Sport Minivan Consumer Reviews

I'm going to miss it, loved it! Ellen , 06/14/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It's been an excellent van/truck/taxi/ etc. We have used this van for family every day stuff,and hauling trailers, or loaded with bikes, furniture, landscape products and more! The 4 doors and 4 captain seats a big plus for comfort or temporary removal. Did blow out the motor in 2004. Had a rebuilt one put in, no more major problems. Always started in cold CDN winters. At 10 yrs the A/C and power sliding door not working, we gave up and eventually turned the switch to "off". Now at 13 years, seeing more serious repair. Fuel injector 1yr ago, Rear wheel cylinders, alternator, tranny and rack and pinion showing signs of potential problems in near future. Been a great reliable vehicle. Report Abuse

1997 Pontiac Montana Van DTackett , 05/04/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this van new in 1997. We've had several great road trips in this van! Lots of interior room, captain's chairs are comfortable. Engine runs good, and 25gal tank is good for 400 miles between fill-ups. Replaced the transmission at 110k miles. Air conditioner quit working last summer, and the auto-load leveling system doesn't work anymore. Now has 170k miles and still rolling! Report Abuse

Beware of first year models Disappointed Owner , 06/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It is the most comfortable van to take road trips with, powerful, and for a minivan, get's excellent gas mileage. About 26 to 28 on the highway. Since 1997 was the first total re-do of the Trans Sport line, this may be one reason it hasn't faired too well in the long run. I purchased the van used (in 1998) From about 60,000 miles up, the following has been repaired: Power steering pump Power steering rack (twice) A/C Compressor Radiator Water Pump Steering column failure ABS and TCS system Power Accessory Control Module Wiper blade arm (stripped) Front headlights fell apart Air bag (still to be repaired) Report Abuse

OKay van jeff3 , 08/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Very nicely equipped, but you know how it goes the more buttons to press, the more things to break. when bought loud hummmmming noise. $650 later and a new ball bearing and it was back to normal. auto door keeps jamming. door lock function keeps changing or screwing up, leak in air shocks cause them to fill up with a loud rumbling noise every 15 minutes. i'm sick of it! Report Abuse