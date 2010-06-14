Used 1997 Pontiac Trans Sport for Sale Near Me

Trans Sport Reviews

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Trans Sport

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Trans Sport
Overall Consumer Rating
4.1 24 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (38%)
  • 4
    (42%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (8%)
I'm going to miss it, loved it!
Ellen,06/14/2010
It's been an excellent van/truck/taxi/ etc. We have used this van for family every day stuff,and hauling trailers, or loaded with bikes, furniture, landscape products and more! The 4 doors and 4 captain seats a big plus for comfort or temporary removal. Did blow out the motor in 2004. Had a rebuilt one put in, no more major problems. Always started in cold CDN winters. At 10 yrs the A/C and power sliding door not working, we gave up and eventually turned the switch to "off". Now at 13 years, seeing more serious repair. Fuel injector 1yr ago, Rear wheel cylinders, alternator, tranny and rack and pinion showing signs of potential problems in near future. Been a great reliable vehicle.
