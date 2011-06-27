Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent SUV Consumer Reviews
Good Solid Ride (Whip)
I bought my Torrent used with around 90,000 miles. After a few months I started to have engine power problems transmission problems, losing power, running rough. I also had problems with the stabilitrac and antilock brakes. I went to the dealership and they had no answers or ideas on what the problem was. I did some research and a domino effect of thing were improved by a new egr valve as well as plugs and wires. I did all repairs myself to save hundreds. All the problems went away and I've put 10's of thousands of miles on it with no more issues.
Great first SUV
Just read the news about Pontiac perhaps going good bye. Sad but this Pontiac Torrent is a rock solid performer and for good value. It is said GM always stops building a car when they got it right. I echo most of the comments above. This is a fun to drive vehicle and handles well for the 3.4L Minor gripes: the cupholder window control, Perhaps a luggage rack bar on top as standard. Back seat room is far superior to all other midsize SUVs. The only problem? My 20 year old daughter now "claims" it as her primary driving vehicle! But such is life when you teach children how to help pick a car( she picked it). But I have fun on my commute motorcycle
loved it
This by far was my favorite car I have owned. I too was recently in a serious collision on a busy highway and walked away without a scratch only because of the vehicle I was driving. It had tons of room handled like a dream and gas wasn't so bad either! The only problem I had was the front wheel bearings went in my first 6 months of owning. But were replaced by my warranty no problem. I would highly recommend this vehicle.
Like it so much bought a 2nd one
Actually owned it's cousin the Chevrolet Equinox for 4 years. I love that car. So much so I added a Torrent to the stable. The Equinox and Torrent are fun to drive and I have had zero problems. A little over 20 in the city and 24-26 on the highway MPG. The moving Rear seat is my favorite feature, but the performance of the engine and transmission is as good as the Mercedes I once owned.
best for the money
I have been a sedan or coupe driver all my life, I also build and drive street rods, but this torrent is the most fun vehicle I have ever owned. I always am looking for an excuse to go somewhere. I have looked at other vehicles and it seems to me that this car offers a lot more goodies for the money.
