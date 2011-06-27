Used 2001 Pontiac Sunfire Coupe Consumer Reviews

BEST CAR GM HAS EVER MADE eric andres , 09/20/2017 SE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my sunfire in 2001 brand new. It is now 2017 and i still have it! It currently has 217,000 miles on it. Only thing i have ever had to do to this car is change the oil and put new brakes and tires on it when needed!! Everything else is still original including the water pump, fuel pump and even alternator! It is the cheapest new car i have ever bought but has been the best! I wish they still made them! I still drive it back and forth to work everyday and leave my new car in garage mostly! The sunfire still runs perfect and doesn't even burn oil yet so that's why i drive it instead of the new car. Trying to shoot for 300000 miles now! The old sunfire should make it since it still running like a new one!! Put 75 miles day on it still from driving back n forth to work! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car, lots of power, fun to drive. Jamie LinerMan , 03/19/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is great its a good handling car, very good pick up and isn't hard on the wallet. Only thing i would change is the quality of some of the interior pices they ratal a little bet at high way speeds. Report Abuse

Unexpected Sunfire firewire007 , 04/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Was going for a back and forth to work shuttle. Got a car that was fun to drive, both economic and powerful enough for the highway, reliable, well- built, and it even looks good. Fold down rear seat gives extra utility. Car just makes me feel good. Report Abuse

186k and still strong Sid , 02/01/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car at 186k miles and the car still runs perfect, so far. Seems very reliable, pretty good on gas and fast. Overall not bad at all. Report Abuse