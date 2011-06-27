Used 2001 Pontiac Sunfire Coupe Consumer Reviews
BEST CAR GM HAS EVER MADE
I bought my sunfire in 2001 brand new. It is now 2017 and i still have it! It currently has 217,000 miles on it. Only thing i have ever had to do to this car is change the oil and put new brakes and tires on it when needed!! Everything else is still original including the water pump, fuel pump and even alternator! It is the cheapest new car i have ever bought but has been the best! I wish they still made them! I still drive it back and forth to work everyday and leave my new car in garage mostly! The sunfire still runs perfect and doesn't even burn oil yet so that's why i drive it instead of the new car. Trying to shoot for 300000 miles now! The old sunfire should make it since it still running like a new one!! Put 75 miles day on it still from driving back n forth to work!
Great car, lots of power, fun to drive.
This car is great its a good handling car, very good pick up and isn't hard on the wallet. Only thing i would change is the quality of some of the interior pices they ratal a little bet at high way speeds.
Unexpected Sunfire
Was going for a back and forth to work shuttle. Got a car that was fun to drive, both economic and powerful enough for the highway, reliable, well- built, and it even looks good. Fold down rear seat gives extra utility. Car just makes me feel good.
186k and still strong
Bought this car at 186k miles and the car still runs perfect, so far. Seems very reliable, pretty good on gas and fast. Overall not bad at all.
I love my black 2001 Sunfire
I got my car new with 5 miles and have had it up to this point. I drove the hell out of that car. It's fast with good acceleration has a sporty look that is totally unique and I enjoyed the interior design. Comfortable ride. It handles well as i drive like a maniac and it has had minor problems (oil leak, fuel pump) but is a solid car. It's a tank in the winter. The FWD got me through many awful WV winters. I would run this car until it explodes if the value wasn't so low. I know some have problems but mine was built well enough to last my teenage rambunctiousness and get me though college as well as take me on many vacations. For the price it is the best there is and I would buy it again...
