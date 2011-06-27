  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Sunfire
  4. Used 1997 Pontiac Sunfire
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Pontiac Sunfire Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Sunfire
5(53%)4(37%)3(10%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
51 reviews
Write a review
See all Sunfires for sale
List Price Estimate
$794 - $1,875
Used Sunfire for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...11

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

still going

xxx, 05/26/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 27 thousand miles on it, now I have 177 thousand miles on it. I had the oil changed every 10,000 miles if its lucky. The quality of this car is amazing. The only things ive had to replace is the bright/dim switch and a water pump. Anything else is routine. (tires, brakes, battery) everyday I go out to drive it it starts. Astounding car and still gets about 30 mpg

Report Abuse

310,000 km and no complaints

Brian, 09/17/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love my car. 13 years, 310,000km and no reason to even look at something new. This car runs perfect like the day it was new. New Brakes, Tires, Battery, AC compressor, Waterpump, tuneups but that is expected. Very reasonable and no complaints from me. 2.4 Quad 4 has done very well for me.

Report Abuse

Pocket rocket

pocket rocket, 10/31/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Fun car to drive...dependable and loaded with safety features standard. Power convertible top has always worked great with no leaks. Maintenance is affordable and the car still has lots of value and fun left.

Report Abuse

Best Buy For The Buck

Tanja B, 06/09/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is really fun to drive, and incredibly reliable. It is no joke when I say that this car has NEVER broken down on me. Thsi year I had to replace the shocks, and I am now having minor problems with the power windows.This is the very best and most reliable car I have ever owned. I bought it used in 1997 with 400km on it.

Report Abuse

It is a reasonable car. Not very fast

Eagles, 07/21/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Overall I think the 1997 Pontiac Sunfire has a reasonable performance. For the most part it has been reliable. The engine does not have a whole lot of pep anymore because of its 83,000 miles. But it runs okay and the exterior is in pretty good condition.

Report Abuse
12345...11
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sunfires for sale

Related Used 1997 Pontiac Sunfire info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles