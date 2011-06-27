Used 1997 Pontiac Sunfire Consumer Reviews

still going xxx , 05/26/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 27 thousand miles on it, now I have 177 thousand miles on it. I had the oil changed every 10,000 miles if its lucky. The quality of this car is amazing. The only things ive had to replace is the bright/dim switch and a water pump. Anything else is routine. (tires, brakes, battery) everyday I go out to drive it it starts. Astounding car and still gets about 30 mpg Report Abuse

310,000 km and no complaints Brian , 09/17/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my car. 13 years, 310,000km and no reason to even look at something new. This car runs perfect like the day it was new. New Brakes, Tires, Battery, AC compressor, Waterpump, tuneups but that is expected. Very reasonable and no complaints from me. 2.4 Quad 4 has done very well for me. Report Abuse

Pocket rocket pocket rocket , 10/31/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Fun car to drive...dependable and loaded with safety features standard. Power convertible top has always worked great with no leaks. Maintenance is affordable and the car still has lots of value and fun left. Report Abuse

Best Buy For The Buck Tanja B , 06/09/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is really fun to drive, and incredibly reliable. It is no joke when I say that this car has NEVER broken down on me. Thsi year I had to replace the shocks, and I am now having minor problems with the power windows.This is the very best and most reliable car I have ever owned. I bought it used in 1997 with 400km on it. Report Abuse