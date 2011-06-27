Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great Buy
ive had my sunbird for about a year now, and it has yet to break down on me. it is my first car, and i would not trade it for any other model out there. it had a problem when you would accelerate it would bog down but it was a simple fix by buying a new air regulator. the interior isnt the best but an easy fix. the engine is BEAUTIFUL! soon i will be swapping it out though for a new Turbo. I love how this car is very customizable. their is a couple ground effects kits that i look forward to buying. i have installed new audio,wheels,bass,undercar lights. this car is totally reliable if you dont mind paying a little bit here and there. also if you have the time its a great buy.
miss this car
Bought my red LE two door with the 3.1 V6 and a 5 speed trans. Got good gas millage with it. Always 26 minimum. The car died in 2001 with 174000 miles on it. The body was rotting away. The trans had a bearing going. The engine blew a head gasket. I drove it for 10 miles with no water. Amsoil kept it going. Cracked the block. I junked it. Only thing I did was maintenance, brakes, tires and all 6 fuel injectors. As the car got older, it got better mileage. When it died, it was getting 33 to 35 just driving around. I miss that car.
Sunbird satisfied owner
My 'bird Gt has treated my well it has 170000miles on the original motor with no rebuilds. It doesnt burn oil and still beats new cavaliers and sunfires and almost any honda. The fuel millage is ok. The ride it rough, but i love driving this car. The 3.1 5speed combo is great.
Best car to own.....
not reliabile
I got my poniac because I really liked the outside look!!! I have had my 91' poniac 2 door coupe for about a year 1/2 now and i have to say I haven't had any major problems, but i constantly keep having minor problems. I never can go far because I never now if it will make it there and back!!! I have had problems with the fuel intake, running hot, battery cord, fan doesn't want to kick on, airconditioner fan doesn't blow, can't unlock the left door, radio doesn't work, and a whole bunch of interior problems-lights never want to turn off and cheap, cheap, quality inside!!!
