Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great Buy Mike G , 03/24/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful ive had my sunbird for about a year now, and it has yet to break down on me. it is my first car, and i would not trade it for any other model out there. it had a problem when you would accelerate it would bog down but it was a simple fix by buying a new air regulator. the interior isnt the best but an easy fix. the engine is BEAUTIFUL! soon i will be swapping it out though for a new Turbo. I love how this car is very customizable. their is a couple ground effects kits that i look forward to buying. i have installed new audio,wheels,bass,undercar lights. this car is totally reliable if you dont mind paying a little bit here and there. also if you have the time its a great buy.

miss this car plowboy , 07/05/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought my red LE two door with the 3.1 V6 and a 5 speed trans. Got good gas millage with it. Always 26 minimum. The car died in 2001 with 174000 miles on it. The body was rotting away. The trans had a bearing going. The engine blew a head gasket. I drove it for 10 miles with no water. Amsoil kept it going. Cracked the block. I junked it. Only thing I did was maintenance, brakes, tires and all 6 fuel injectors. As the car got older, it got better mileage. When it died, it was getting 33 to 35 just driving around. I miss that car.

Sunbird satisfied owner gt_mikeman , 06/24/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 'bird Gt has treated my well it has 170000miles on the original motor with no rebuilds. It doesnt burn oil and still beats new cavaliers and sunfires and almost any honda. The fuel millage is ok. The ride it rough, but i love driving this car. The 3.1 5speed combo is great.

2029 2029 , 10/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Best car to own.....