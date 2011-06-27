  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(60%)4(20%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
10 reviews
List Price Estimate
$775 - $1,831
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Buy

Mike G, 03/24/2009
Mike G, 03/24/2009

ive had my sunbird for about a year now, and it has yet to break down on me. it is my first car, and i would not trade it for any other model out there. it had a problem when you would accelerate it would bog down but it was a simple fix by buying a new air regulator. the interior isnt the best but an easy fix. the engine is BEAUTIFUL! soon i will be swapping it out though for a new Turbo. I love how this car is very customizable. their is a couple ground effects kits that i look forward to buying. i have installed new audio,wheels,bass,undercar lights. this car is totally reliable if you dont mind paying a little bit here and there. also if you have the time its a great buy.

Report Abuse

miss this car

plowboy, 07/05/2009
plowboy, 07/05/2009

Bought my red LE two door with the 3.1 V6 and a 5 speed trans. Got good gas millage with it. Always 26 minimum. The car died in 2001 with 174000 miles on it. The body was rotting away. The trans had a bearing going. The engine blew a head gasket. I drove it for 10 miles with no water. Amsoil kept it going. Cracked the block. I junked it. Only thing I did was maintenance, brakes, tires and all 6 fuel injectors. As the car got older, it got better mileage. When it died, it was getting 33 to 35 just driving around. I miss that car.

Report Abuse

Sunbird satisfied owner

gt_mikeman, 06/24/2002
gt_mikeman, 06/24/2002

My 'bird Gt has treated my well it has 170000miles on the original motor with no rebuilds. It doesnt burn oil and still beats new cavaliers and sunfires and almost any honda. The fuel millage is ok. The ride it rough, but i love driving this car. The 3.1 5speed combo is great.

Report Abuse

2029

2029, 10/20/2002
2029, 10/20/2002

Best car to own.....

Report Abuse

not reliabile

Pontiac Driver, 08/11/2002
Pontiac Driver, 08/11/2002

I got my poniac because I really liked the outside look!!! I have had my 91' poniac 2 door coupe for about a year 1/2 now and i have to say I haven't had any major problems, but i constantly keep having minor problems. I never can go far because I never now if it will make it there and back!!! I have had problems with the fuel intake, running hot, battery cord, fan doesn't want to kick on, airconditioner fan doesn't blow, can't unlock the left door, radio doesn't work, and a whole bunch of interior problems-lights never want to turn off and cheap, cheap, quality inside!!!

Report Abuse
