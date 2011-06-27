Used 2000 Pontiac Montana Minivan Consumer Reviews

Best vehicle I've had so far! vipergtsdrivr , 08/13/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I've had a short version of Montana for 5 years now. The van has 380,000km on it and it still runs. I only had to deal with minor problems. Just do your regular maintenance on this car and it will serve you well. So far this van has lived in Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver. I'm upgrading to 2003 Pontiac Montana Thunder as it has many improvements over the previous models. AWD and independent suspension are just two of the many features. If you are looking for a good, reliable and enjoyable vehicle to own, look no further; there simply is no better option given their cost. Report Abuse

Practical to drive when it runs GMIS GETTINGWEAK , 02/02/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Great used buy. 50% depreciation after 2 yrs. Glad I never bought new. Also glad I took out a 3 year GM Extended, as it would have cost us $5,000 in year one alone. Power door module went, as did rear door seals, blower motor, coollant leak, pasenger front doorpanel fell off??? - Very, vey poor quality product. Will not buy GM ever again. Unfortunate since the van drives well and handles great in the winter. Report Abuse

So far so good larryrbenson , 11/16/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I picked this minivan up at an auction a week ago and so far I need to get some front end work done (shocks or struts, it drives well but with the FWD and weight in the front it rides hard and you can feel most the bumps). There are a few issues, Gas Gauge is not working properly, Passenger side sliding door motor does not work, you can hear it click but never engages. Other than that.. It's roomy, engine and transmission still feel very strong and smooth at 187K miles and overall I am very happy with the purchase. I'll update this once I get my front end looked at and find out what the cost of getting the ride a bit smoother is and if any new bugs pop up but so far, good buy! Report Abuse

Great Van freebiefan , 01/29/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this van with over 200K miles on it. Ran extremely well when I bought it and lasted for almost 2 years w/o any problems. The 3.4 is the best anyone can ask for. I sold this at 260,000 miles. Still ran like a top. Fastest car I've owned surprised everyone when I would step on it! Wow what a mini van! Report Abuse