Used 2000 Pontiac Montana Minivan Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle I've had so far!
I've had a short version of Montana for 5 years now. The van has 380,000km on it and it still runs. I only had to deal with minor problems. Just do your regular maintenance on this car and it will serve you well. So far this van has lived in Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver. I'm upgrading to 2003 Pontiac Montana Thunder as it has many improvements over the previous models. AWD and independent suspension are just two of the many features. If you are looking for a good, reliable and enjoyable vehicle to own, look no further; there simply is no better option given their cost.
Practical to drive when it runs
Great used buy. 50% depreciation after 2 yrs. Glad I never bought new. Also glad I took out a 3 year GM Extended, as it would have cost us $5,000 in year one alone. Power door module went, as did rear door seals, blower motor, coollant leak, pasenger front doorpanel fell off??? - Very, vey poor quality product. Will not buy GM ever again. Unfortunate since the van drives well and handles great in the winter.
So far so good
I picked this minivan up at an auction a week ago and so far I need to get some front end work done (shocks or struts, it drives well but with the FWD and weight in the front it rides hard and you can feel most the bumps). There are a few issues, Gas Gauge is not working properly, Passenger side sliding door motor does not work, you can hear it click but never engages. Other than that.. It's roomy, engine and transmission still feel very strong and smooth at 187K miles and overall I am very happy with the purchase. I'll update this once I get my front end looked at and find out what the cost of getting the ride a bit smoother is and if any new bugs pop up but so far, good buy!
Great Van
I bought this van with over 200K miles on it. Ran extremely well when I bought it and lasted for almost 2 years w/o any problems. The 3.4 is the best anyone can ask for. I sold this at 260,000 miles. Still ran like a top. Fastest car I've owned surprised everyone when I would step on it! Wow what a mini van!
A piece of Junk
This vehicle has had 4 repairs on the sliding door, 4 fuel injectors replaced. 4 repairs on the Air Conditioner, many other single repairs to mention. My wife is about to shoot this thing...do not buy this vehicle or any other GM product. They are absolutely no help post purchase!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Montana
Related Used 2000 Pontiac Montana Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner