Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

Favorite Car mike_ike , 06/12/2014 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I am writing this review on a 2008 Pontiac Grand Am that I own. I have owned this car for about two years and have only one bad thing to say about the car but other than that the car has been a great fit for me. I have owned the car for about five years. It has great gas mileage, great horsepower, it has needed only minimal repairs, and the only thing bad thing about it has been an issue with the ignition but that has been fixed. This is my first Pontiac I have bought and I donÂt regret the decision one bit. Every day I have to commute about 20 miles to work, so most of the miles I have put on my car are highway miles. My Pontiac gets around 30 miles per gallon on the highway.

Great Car! Great Car , 04/11/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a great car! I get about 24 miles per gallon average, which isn't fantastic, but isn't that bad, either. I love all of the features, like remote access, CD player, cruise control and especially the on-board computer system with trip meters, tire monitor and oil monitor. I feel very safe in this car! The other day I had run over a nail and didn't even know it until my computer system warned me that my front passenger tire was low! I love the sporty style, so unique from other cars out there. This is no boring Toyota! Great power, better than my 1996 Subaru. Only bad thing is the poor quality materials in the interior. Interior is set up nicely, though. Massive trunk space!

GM Cheated Us GMMan , 10/12/2010 2 of 7 people found this review helpful WE bought a used pontiac grand prix se from Iron Trail Motors in Virginia Mn with 26,000 miles on it. The day after we got it the car started to have problems. The dealer fixed a few thing but not the major issues like the paint falling off. that's right the car now has 49,972 miles and the paint is falling off. i called GM and took it to get looked at, they told us it was in an accident and repainted and now delamination has began.GM said they cant help us but there's no proof of any accident on the title. They said there's nothing they can do. So in all don't go to a Gm dealer or you might get a car thats been smashed then GM says "sorry we cant help you"and so did the dealership that did it.

New to me skitterbug , 02/15/2010 1 of 3 people found this review helpful My 08 grand prix is 2 yrs old w/ 60k miles. I've only had it 2 days but so far it seems like a good car. The interior could use some work, I'm 5'7 and I feel like i'm going to hit my head on the roof w/ the seat completely lowered. On the other hand my 2 children cann't see out the windows in the back because the seats are too low. My son is 4'3, 5 yrs old and in a booster, the window placement is way too high. Plus I'm use to driving SUV's and I don't like how low the car sits I feel like I have to pull myself up out of the car. Time will tell I love pontiac and this is my second one. My sunfire lasted 7 years w/ tons of driving and little maintence hope this one holds up as well.