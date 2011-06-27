Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

2006 Grand Prix GT Supercharged dcole08 , 04/14/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have had this car for over 2 years now, and I must say I love it. I honestly don't know how I stumbled upon it because I was initially looking for either a Maxima, or a Charger. Somehow I stumbled upon this car and it is awesome. It looks awesome and turns heads all of the time because it is different. Mine (all black with black interior) is rare where I am and I haven't seen one like it around. People love riding in it, and my wife loves to drive it. It's very comfortable to drive, and I have never had any issues with it. The 3800 motor in it is a legend in the car world, and mechanics salivate when they see the 3800 v6 it wrapped with headers and a supercharger. Report Abuse

190,000 Miles Later...... rose38478 , 06/17/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Yes, what it said. I put 190,000+ miles on my Pontiac. Bought it 4.5 years ago, just traded it and I miss it horribly. No mechanical trouble except basic maintenance and 1 thermostat. Paint stood up well to the test of time. Only thing interior wise is my dashboard cracked a little way up by the window. Other than that, stayed great. Seats didn't tear, rug didn't wear out. The engine gave you enough power to get where you needed to go quickly. I wish Pontiac had stuck around. I would have bought another.

2 year Evaluation 06gp , 12/20/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought my 06 Grand Prix back in 2009 and it has served me well. the 3.8L is very reliable, powerfull, and sounds amazing once the hammer is dropped. The ride is very comfortable, no complaints there. The exterior is gorgeus, sexy if I may say. Interior material quality: The cheap plastics, thanks GM, is ok but very difficult to shine up and keep good. In the future I will customize the interior with Blk leather and dark wood trim so that will be my solution. Fuel economy is great highway wise (28mpg), the city is satisfactory if you don't speed and suddenly accelerate. Repairs: Just a alternator and a upcoming brake job. 18+car= havoc. Overall I am very impressed with my Pontiac and love it.

Review after 4 years of reliable and fun performance 218 , 06/25/2013 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I aquired my 2006 Grand Prix(base) in March 2009 and I have to say it is an excellent performer and reliable daily driver. In the time that I have owned my Gp, I have had little to no problems with it. The car can definitely makes a daily drive exciting with it's 200hp-230 torque as it has defeated many a foe. It also responds very well to modifications, I've placed a CAI, ZZP 304 SS headers, downpipe, and catback with Flowmaster Super 44s. It sounds badass to finalize. My friends praise its quickness and superb ride quality on the road, its a bliss to drive daily and a joy when the go-pedal is abused. In short, it is an excellent car and I would reccomend one to all.