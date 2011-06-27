Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews
2006 Grand Prix GT Supercharged
I have had this car for over 2 years now, and I must say I love it. I honestly don't know how I stumbled upon it because I was initially looking for either a Maxima, or a Charger. Somehow I stumbled upon this car and it is awesome. It looks awesome and turns heads all of the time because it is different. Mine (all black with black interior) is rare where I am and I haven't seen one like it around. People love riding in it, and my wife loves to drive it. It's very comfortable to drive, and I have never had any issues with it. The 3800 motor in it is a legend in the car world, and mechanics salivate when they see the 3800 v6 it wrapped with headers and a supercharger.
190,000 Miles Later......
Yes, what it said. I put 190,000+ miles on my Pontiac. Bought it 4.5 years ago, just traded it and I miss it horribly. No mechanical trouble except basic maintenance and 1 thermostat. Paint stood up well to the test of time. Only thing interior wise is my dashboard cracked a little way up by the window. Other than that, stayed great. Seats didn't tear, rug didn't wear out. The engine gave you enough power to get where you needed to go quickly. I wish Pontiac had stuck around. I would have bought another.
2 year Evaluation
Bought my 06 Grand Prix back in 2009 and it has served me well. the 3.8L is very reliable, powerfull, and sounds amazing once the hammer is dropped. The ride is very comfortable, no complaints there. The exterior is gorgeus, sexy if I may say. Interior material quality: The cheap plastics, thanks GM, is ok but very difficult to shine up and keep good. In the future I will customize the interior with Blk leather and dark wood trim so that will be my solution. Fuel economy is great highway wise (28mpg), the city is satisfactory if you don't speed and suddenly accelerate. Repairs: Just a alternator and a upcoming brake job. 18+car= havoc. Overall I am very impressed with my Pontiac and love it.
Review after 4 years of reliable and fun performance
I aquired my 2006 Grand Prix(base) in March 2009 and I have to say it is an excellent performer and reliable daily driver. In the time that I have owned my Gp, I have had little to no problems with it. The car can definitely makes a daily drive exciting with it's 200hp-230 torque as it has defeated many a foe. It also responds very well to modifications, I've placed a CAI, ZZP 304 SS headers, downpipe, and catback with Flowmaster Super 44s. It sounds badass to finalize. My friends praise its quickness and superb ride quality on the road, its a bliss to drive daily and a joy when the go-pedal is abused. In short, it is an excellent car and I would reccomend one to all.
Great Automobile
Just purchased it, love it, sharp looking in the Stelth Gray, quiet, comfortable, solid, and handles good on twisty roads. Only 200 horses but more than enough, keeps up with all but the quickest sedans costing twice as much. Looks of a European sedan, comes standard with tons of gadgets. The electronics can be customized to your own taste. This is a classy automobile. Many creature comforts and fold down rear seats for extra long items. Many 2006 improvements on the engine and trans. The 3.8 V6 has tons of torque coupled with the medium duty (not light) 4L65-E trans is a great combo. No I'm not a dealer, I'm the son of a son of a mechanic and appreciate a well built automobile.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Prix
Related Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner