Estimated values
1996 INFINITI J30 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,001
|$1,624
|$1,965
|Clean
|$881
|$1,434
|$1,735
|Average
|$641
|$1,052
|$1,275
|Rough
|$400
|$671
|$815
Estimated values
1996 INFINITI J30 Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$984
|$1,654
|$2,020
|Clean
|$866
|$1,460
|$1,783
|Average
|$630
|$1,072
|$1,310
|Rough
|$394
|$683
|$837