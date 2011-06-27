Estimated values
2003 Hyundai XG350 L 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,429
|$2,128
|$2,513
|Clean
|$1,263
|$1,886
|$2,227
|Average
|$933
|$1,402
|$1,655
|Rough
|$603
|$918
|$1,083
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai XG350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,553
|$2,490
|$3,003
|Clean
|$1,374
|$2,206
|$2,661
|Average
|$1,015
|$1,640
|$1,977
|Rough
|$655
|$1,074
|$1,294