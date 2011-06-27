Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,590
|$23,356
|$25,605
|Clean
|$21,233
|$22,976
|$25,167
|Average
|$20,519
|$22,216
|$24,293
|Rough
|$19,805
|$21,456
|$23,418
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,877
|$26,758
|$29,158
|Clean
|$24,465
|$26,322
|$28,660
|Average
|$23,643
|$25,452
|$27,664
|Rough
|$22,821
|$24,581
|$26,668