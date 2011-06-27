Estimated values
2004 Hyundai XG350 L 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,534
|$2,313
|$2,742
|Clean
|$1,364
|$2,061
|$2,443
|Average
|$1,025
|$1,557
|$1,845
|Rough
|$685
|$1,054
|$1,248
