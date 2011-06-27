Estimated values
2013 INFINITI G Coupe IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,629
|$18,252
|$21,303
|Clean
|$13,800
|$17,196
|$20,033
|Average
|$12,143
|$15,085
|$17,494
|Rough
|$10,486
|$12,974
|$14,955
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,096
|$15,093
|$17,616
|Clean
|$11,411
|$14,220
|$16,566
|Average
|$10,041
|$12,474
|$14,466
|Rough
|$8,671
|$10,729
|$12,366
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI G Coupe IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,023
|$17,811
|$20,172
|Clean
|$14,172
|$16,781
|$18,970
|Average
|$12,470
|$14,721
|$16,565
|Rough
|$10,769
|$12,661
|$14,161
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,215
|$15,739
|$17,875
|Clean
|$12,467
|$14,829
|$16,809
|Average
|$10,970
|$13,009
|$14,679
|Rough
|$9,473
|$11,188
|$12,548
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,965
|$14,774
|$17,142
|Clean
|$11,287
|$13,919
|$16,120
|Average
|$9,932
|$12,211
|$14,077
|Rough
|$8,577
|$10,502
|$12,033