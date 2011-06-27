Estimated values
1995 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$566
|$1,289
|$1,683
|Clean
|$496
|$1,132
|$1,477
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$214
|$502
|$654
Estimated values
1995 Hyundai Sonata GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$566
|$1,289
|$1,683
|Clean
|$496
|$1,132
|$1,477
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$214
|$502
|$654
Estimated values
1995 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$566
|$1,289
|$1,683
|Clean
|$496
|$1,132
|$1,477
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$214
|$502
|$654
Estimated values
1995 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$566
|$1,289
|$1,683
|Clean
|$496
|$1,132
|$1,477
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$214
|$502
|$654