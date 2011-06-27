Estimated values
2002 Hyundai XG350 L 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$1,931
|$2,269
|Clean
|$1,162
|$1,709
|$2,008
|Average
|$855
|$1,266
|$1,488
|Rough
|$548
|$823
|$967
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai XG350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$2,258
|$2,712
|Clean
|$1,263
|$1,999
|$2,401
|Average
|$930
|$1,481
|$1,778
|Rough
|$596
|$962
|$1,156