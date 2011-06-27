Estimated values
1999 INFINITI G20 Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$948
|$1,501
|$1,804
|Clean
|$835
|$1,325
|$1,593
|Average
|$609
|$974
|$1,171
|Rough
|$382
|$622
|$749
Estimated values
1999 INFINITI G20 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$928
|$1,563
|$1,909
|Clean
|$818
|$1,380
|$1,686
|Average
|$596
|$1,014
|$1,239
|Rough
|$374
|$648
|$793