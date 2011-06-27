Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

80 Knight , 03/14/2003

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have only had this car since 2001, but I had an exact same 1992 Grand Prix (same colors, engine, ect.) from 1998 - 2000, and they were both great cars. The current 1991 that I have has had it's share of problems, tires, water pump, rack & pinon, High Pressure power steering hose, and windshield, but what can you expect from a car with over 270,000 KM's on it, that is 12 years old. Other than that, engine runs like a million, and all power options (windows/locks/mirrors ect.) work.