Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

2 reviews
Great Car

80 Knight, 03/14/2003
I have only had this car since 2001, but I had an exact same 1992 Grand Prix (same colors, engine, ect.) from 1998 - 2000, and they were both great cars. The current 1991 that I have has had it's share of problems, tires, water pump, rack & pinon, High Pressure power steering hose, and windshield, but what can you expect from a car with over 270,000 KM's on it, that is 12 years old. Other than that, engine runs like a million, and all power options (windows/locks/mirrors ect.) work.

Don't touch this one... literally

Pontihater, 01/15/2003
If you do touch it the paint might fall off. Apparently they used some new primer on this car that didn't work, so paint starts chipping off like crazy. Car looks ugly as hell! Engine lasted to 244km and seized, brakes were basically useless, and the car seemed very moody. It had good and bad days. And the control display... half the time i didn't knwo how fast i was going! stay away

