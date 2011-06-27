  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Grand Am
5(67%)4(18%)3(13%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.5
39 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Ams for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,395 - $3,219
Used Grand Am for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

good

ford4life94, 03/17/2013
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

all the people who complain about security issues with this car just need to cut the little tiny yellow wire that goes to the ignition and there will never be another issue with starting it again. its a simple and free fix. you just have to find the bundle of 3 little tiny wires and cut yellow one. seriously people dont complain about something that you can fix so easily. never had any issues with anything else other than brakes and starter which will need to be replaced in any vehicle eventually

Report Abuse

Great Grand Am GT

GrandAmGT, 02/28/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I see some reviews saying that their car (having been bought used) isn't reliable...well some upkeep is required to keep a car moving (duh)...Mine has been great with only the expected items (brake pads, spark plugs) being replaced. Has never failed to start and has the original battery (04) in it. Don't blame the manufacturer if you bought a used car and it isn't up to par---maintain it! I've changed plugs and brake pads and thats it for replacement items. Proper oil changes will do wonders....

Report Abuse

14 years old and still kicking asphalt.

Chris, 04/12/2016
GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for something sporty looking with hood scoops that rides like you are floating on a couch cushion, look no further than the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT with a Ram-air V6. This car has excellent traction in the winter time. The engine performs astonishingly well when floored. The Monsoon sound system is of very good quality and if you're not a fan of traction control (as I am not), you can turn it off with the push of a button. Although my car is now 14 years old is just barely over 82,000 miles, it is the best I could ever expect in a used sports coupe.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

NOT Reliable

JJ from NJ, 03/18/2006
11 of 15 people found this review helpful

This is probably the Worst car I've owned. Only have 27,000 miles and so many things wrong from the back window popping out, body side molding coming off, overheating, transmission problem and the front bearings shot. Not to mention the service is horrible and the car doesn't hold value. It wouldnt be so bad if pontiac cared and stood behind their product. cant wait to trade it in and get a toyota

Report Abuse

Pontiac Grand Am

Jean, 12/12/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

A very nice care and good value for the money, however a little more head room would be nice.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Ams for sale

Related Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles