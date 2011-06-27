Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews
good
all the people who complain about security issues with this car just need to cut the little tiny yellow wire that goes to the ignition and there will never be another issue with starting it again. its a simple and free fix. you just have to find the bundle of 3 little tiny wires and cut yellow one. seriously people dont complain about something that you can fix so easily. never had any issues with anything else other than brakes and starter which will need to be replaced in any vehicle eventually
Great Grand Am GT
I see some reviews saying that their car (having been bought used) isn't reliable...well some upkeep is required to keep a car moving (duh)...Mine has been great with only the expected items (brake pads, spark plugs) being replaced. Has never failed to start and has the original battery (04) in it. Don't blame the manufacturer if you bought a used car and it isn't up to par---maintain it! I've changed plugs and brake pads and thats it for replacement items. Proper oil changes will do wonders....
14 years old and still kicking asphalt.
If you are looking for something sporty looking with hood scoops that rides like you are floating on a couch cushion, look no further than the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT with a Ram-air V6. This car has excellent traction in the winter time. The engine performs astonishingly well when floored. The Monsoon sound system is of very good quality and if you're not a fan of traction control (as I am not), you can turn it off with the push of a button. Although my car is now 14 years old is just barely over 82,000 miles, it is the best I could ever expect in a used sports coupe.
NOT Reliable
This is probably the Worst car I've owned. Only have 27,000 miles and so many things wrong from the back window popping out, body side molding coming off, overheating, transmission problem and the front bearings shot. Not to mention the service is horrible and the car doesn't hold value. It wouldnt be so bad if pontiac cared and stood behind their product. cant wait to trade it in and get a toyota
Pontiac Grand Am
A very nice care and good value for the money, however a little more head room would be nice.
