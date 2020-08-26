Used 2008 Pontiac G8 for Sale Near Me

36 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
G8 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 36 listings
  • 2008 Pontiac G8 in Orange
    used

    2008 Pontiac G8

    145,085 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,800

    $200 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac G8 in White
    used

    2008 Pontiac G8

    93,191 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,999

    $816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac G8 GT in White
    used

    2008 Pontiac G8 GT

    88,570 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac G8 GT in Black
    used

    2008 Pontiac G8 GT

    37,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,900

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac G8 in Black
    used

    2008 Pontiac G8

    84,590 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,589

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    86,897 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,300

    $3,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    99,874 miles
    Great Deal

    $15,822

    $2,655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in White
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    92,195 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,995

    $1,834 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    123,127 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    60,259 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,900

    $1,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    64,414 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,495

    $1,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in White
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    136,482 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,896

    $1,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    93,270 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,421

    $229 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in White
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    137,744 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,900

    $760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    141,440 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $1,067 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Silver
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    90,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,999

    $1,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in White
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    92,320 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,000

    $1,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    87,242 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,500

    $739 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac G8 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 36 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac G8
  4. Used 2008 Pontiac G8

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac G8

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac G8
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8112 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 112 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Best Bang For The Buck Sedan/Sports Car
SRG963,07/01/2010
Nothing can touch the Pontiac G8 GT in the same price range for overall performance and comfort. The G8 is Pontiac's 7-series sized, 5-series handling, 1-series priced, 3-series BMW. With time it would have gone from a very good car to a great car. GM dropped the ball, big time, when they canceled the Pontiac brand. I only hope that they will bring the Australian Beast back. Regardless what brand it would fall under, or what they called it, I would purchase another one. Out of the 20 vehicles I've owned, the G8 one is by far my favorite. It doesn't matter if I'm looking at her in my garage, detailing her, or drifting her around some corners, she always brings a big smile to my face.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
G8
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Pontiac G8 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings