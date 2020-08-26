Used 2008 Pontiac G8 for Sale Near Me
- 145,085 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,800$200 Below Market
Sellers Automotive - Farmington Hills / Michigan
2008 G8 Base Clean CARFAX ****Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Auto Headlights, Traction Control, On Star Available Services, Side Air Bags, MP3, Fog Lights, AM/FM Radio, Power Locks, Air Condition, Adjustable Seat Belt Height Controls, Cruise Control, Power Windows, and Dual Power SeatingAt Sellers Buick-GMC Reputation is Everything and are proud to offer Transparent Pricing and a 7 Day Love It or Leave It Guarantee to prove it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2ER57708L132690
Stock: U00935T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 93,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,999$816 Below Market
George Gee Cadillac Coeur d'Alene - Coeur d Alene / Idaho
Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. The satellite radio system in the Pontiac G8 gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The Pontiac G8 has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. It shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. The vehicle is rear wheel drive. This unit is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this Pontiac G8. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This unit is equipped with a gasoline engine. This vehicle features cruise control for long trips. It has an automatic transmission. This 2008 Pontiac G8 is equipped with front air bags. This Pontiac G8 is accented with a stylish rear spoiler.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2ER57778L131245
Stock: P8837V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 88,570 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,900
Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois
2008 Pontiac G8 GT Clean CARFAX. 4D Sedan Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI RWD Non Smoker, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, Sunroof/Moonroof, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI, Cylinder Count: 8, G8 GT, 4D Sedan, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI, 6-Speed Automatic with Driver Shift Control, RWD, White Hot, onyx Cloth, 11 Speakers, 18" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer/MP3, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Courtesy Lights, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. 2008GT 6-Speed Automatic with Driver Shift Control Pontiac G8 White HotWant to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G8 GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2EC57Y98L145013
Stock: 334406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 37,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,900
G5 Auto Sales - Fishers / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner.2008 Pontiac G8 GT Panther Black Metallic 4D Sedan Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI RWDOdometer is 69093 miles below market average!**Service Records available**Rare and Hard to Find!!**LOW MILES!! ONLY**Financing Available**Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI**Premium Package**6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster**6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster**Front Seatback Map Pocket w/Netting**Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats**Leather-Wrapped Shift Lever**Rear Center Armrest**Sport Package**Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel**Sport Metallic PedalsThis vehicle been through a multi-point inspection by an independent certified technician! Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle is backed by a 30 day limited warranty* G5's process of getting you a quality vehicle at a fair price is above and beyond the competition. *See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G8 GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2EC57Y58L117970
Stock: 117970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,590 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,589
Wally Armour Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Alliance / Ohio
NEED A LOAN***NO CREDIT***BAD CREDIT***EVERYONE QUALIFIES***Buckeye Financial does not need a credit check to get you approved. FINANCING FOR EVERYONE, REGARDLESS OF CREDIT. Your cash down payment is your approval. If you have a steady income, can afford at least 500 down and up and really want a chance to build your credit, Wally Armour and Buckeye Financial can help. There is no limit to what Buckeye Financial will lend; your down payment puts you in control. Down payments typically range from 500 to there’s really no limit, the more someone has to put down the more choices they have. Payments range from 250 a month and up, there are exceptions, with larger down payments Buckeye Financial allows you to enjoy lower payments to fit anyone’s budget. No hidden fees-no upfront financing charges-no pre-payment penalties or early payoff fees. Whatever you put down goes to lowering your loan-not to the finance company. Wally Armour Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a family owned and operated dealership. JR and Al the owners work every day with their customers to help get folks loans when others say no. If you or someone you know is looking for a vehicle and need instant automotive credit, send them to Wally Armours in Alliance or visit us on facebook or visit us online at WWW.WALLYARMOUR.COM. All loan approvals are pending a Buckeye Financial interview. In order to finalize any loan you must meet with either Al Armour personally or another Buckeye Financial representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2ER57788L150886
Stock: 81757B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 86,897 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,300$3,022 Below Market
Colonial South Chevrolet - North Dartmouth / Massachusetts
: Colonial South Chevrolet of Dartmouth, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2009 Pontiac G8 include: PRICE DROP FROM $8,800. Leather Interior, Moonroof, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH. ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE-VALVE TIMING DO. PREMIUM PACKAGE WHY BUY FROM US: we are committed to putting the customer first. From our showroom to our service department, we work hard to make sure that you always leave satisfied. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE includes leather seating surfaces, (KA1) driver and passenger heated seats, (AJ6) 6-way power driver seat adjuster, (AQ5) 6-way power front passenger seat adjuster, rear center armrest, (VY7) leather-wrapped shift lever, (NP5) leather-wrapped steering wheel, front seatback map pocket with netting and rear cup holders integrated in center bottom seat cushion, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, COMFORT AND SOUND PACKAGE includes (CJ2) dual-zone automatic air conditioning, (UWP) AM/FM stereo with 6-disc in-dash CD changer and MP3 playback, 6.5" color LCD and Blaupunkt premium 11-speaker system SERVICE WORK COMPLETED: Service Work completed on this Pontiac G8 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection, Oil & Filter Change by a Factory Trained Technician, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options & Accessories. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2ER57749L188150
Stock: 2119A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 99,874 milesGreat Deal
$15,822$2,655 Below Market
Fort Wayne Nissan - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Spotless Carfax! One-Owner showing a great service history - The G8 is extremely sporty and fun to drive - This one is in great condition for the year and miles - Airbag light flashing on the dash, 18 Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels. 2009 Pontiac G8 GT Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Liquid Red 6-Speed Automatic with Driver Shift Control RWD Odometer is 14672 miles below market average!With Some Available options like 18 Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/XM Satellite, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe & Sound, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and XM Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2EC57YX9L194870
Stock: P5162A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 92,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,995$1,834 Below Market
Power Ford Lincoln - Newport / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2ER57749L161255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,127 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
You're looking at a sweet 2009 Pontiac G8 GT 6.0L V8. This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, heated seats, premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, cruise control, tinted windows, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2EC57Y09L164096
Stock: 20693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,259 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,900$1,001 Below Market
Elmhurst BMW - Elmhurst / Illinois
2009 Pontiac G8 GT Liquid Red Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 59972 miles below market average! 19" Machined-Faced 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Front Seatback Map Pocket w/Netting, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather-Wrapped Shift Lever, Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Rear Center Armrest, Sport Metallic Pedals, Sport Package.As the oldest BMW dealership in the Chicago Metro area, our family-owned and operated dealership has been serving customers since 1961!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2EC57Y29L174547
Stock: B9581B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 64,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,495$1,475 Below Market
Subaru of Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Step into the 2009 Pontiac G8! It delivers style and power in a single package! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 60,000 mile mark! Top features include front fog lights, power front seats, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2EC57Y39L162634
Stock: 7248A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 136,482 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,896$1,185 Below Market
Terry Subaru - Lynchburg / Virginia
This 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Polar White features: Stock numbers starting with VA are located at Terry Auto Outlet at 2828 Candlers Mtn Rd, Lynchburg, VA. Stock numbers starting with CC are located at Terry Clearance Center at 18145 Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA Stock numbers starting with SB are located at Terry of South Boston at 1426 Wilborn Ave South Boston, VA. All other stock numbers are located at Terry VW Subaru at 19134 Forest Rd, Lynchburg VA 24502.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2EC57Y09L207626
Stock: SB7943A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 93,270 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,421$229 Below Market
AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium Package Comfort And Sound Package Leather Seats Tires; P245/45R18-96V All-Season; Blackwall. Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With 6-Disc CD Changer And MP3 Playback Customer Dialogue Network Engine; 3.6L Variable-Valve Timing Dohc V6 Sfi Aluminum Onyx; Leather Seating Surfaces Seat Adjuster; Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster; Front Passenger 6-Way Power Seats; Front Bucket; Sport Seats; Heated Driver And Front Passenger Shift Lever; Leather-Wrapped Sport Red Metallic Steering Wheel; Leather-Wrapped Transmission; 5-Speed Automatic With Driver Shift Control And Sport Mode This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Buy with confidence. Every AutoNation vehicle has a Worry Free Folder inside with a copy of a current CarFax, Kelley Blue Book Value Guide and a service inspection report. We preform a certified safety inspection on every vehicle we offer. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are backed by a 5 day 250 mile money back guarantee. We specialize in all types of finance options for every type of credit history. All trade-ins accepted including motorcycles, no year or mile restrictions! Whether you buy a $3000 vehicle or a $30,000 one, we treat you like family. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2ER57759L180235
Stock: 9L180235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 137,744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,900$760 Below Market
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
White Hot 2009 Pontiac G8 RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SFI DOHC VVT Blaupunkt Premium 11-Speaker System, Comfort & Sound Package, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2ER57799L163129
Stock: XC21643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 141,440 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,995$1,067 Below Market
Team Automotive - Louisville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2ER577X9L204030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,999$1,235 Below Market
Speck Buick GMC - Kennewick / Washington
Optional equipment includes: Premium Package, Sport Package, Tires: P245/40R19-94W Summer Performance BW, Wheels: 19' Machined-Faced 5-Spoke Aluminum.... *All prices plus applicable sales tax, license, and a negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added to sales price or capitalized cost of the vehicle. One vehicle unless otherwise noted and subject to prior sale without notice. While supplies last. All advertised vehicles sold as-is without any implied warranty from the dealer unless specifically noted. Price Expires Today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2EC57YX9L201140
Stock: U201140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 92,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,000$1,011 Below Market
Good Cars Good People - Salem / Oregon
Come by today to see this one in person. Not so hard to find anymore, we have it, so hurry in. It's like driving from the comfort of your recliner. That's how you'll feel! New rubber all around!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2ER57749L159375
Stock: 5585a
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,242 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,500$739 Below Market
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
Just Arrived Fresh Local One Owner Trade in with a Clean Carfax, OnStar, AM/FM Stereo, CD/MP3 (Multi Disc), Leather Seats, Dual Power Seats, Full Power Everything with A/C and Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Premium Wheels. 2009 Pontiac G8 CARFAX One-Owner. Tax, Title, Registration, $150.00 Documentation Fee, and any optional dealer installed accessories are not included in this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2EC57Y59L158438
Stock: 80600A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2020
