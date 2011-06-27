Used 2008 Pontiac G6 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Nice ride
I had my G6 almost 5 years & put a lot of miles on it due to my commute and l loved if. My husband wants to keep me in a car under warranty so we just traded it. I am sad! The car drove extremely well. I put over 140000 miles on with no major problems. It was a very nice car. Pontiac needs to come back!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great wheels
The Monsoon Sound system is much better than the Bose in the Infiniti I traded. Never had a car before that got "lookers" when I was at the gas station! Only flaw-the instrument panel gauges do not have illumination during the day, great at night!
Loving My GXP!
This is my fisrt new car and I am in love. Everywhere I go it gets looks and comments. Great ride. Pick up is good as well. I would recommend this car to anyone look for a fun sporty yet daily driver car. Love this car, I'll definetly have it for a long time. Exterior design is great. No need for any upgrades, street edition comes loaded.
What is it ?
When i saw the commercial announcing the 08 G6 GXP street edition, I knew I had to have one. One week later she was sitting in my garage. I never expected all that she gives. performance is great, from the 3.6vvt,the six speed automatic, and 2.77 gear ratio. Quick as a house cat out of the hole and cruises at less than 2000r's. She feels very nimble cornering and goes great in the snow. I find the seats very comfortable and all controls to be where they should. everywhere I go someone will come up and ask "what is it?" Pontiac has definetly hit a homerun in my opinion. Looks, style, performance (she's not a race car but a great commuter), and fuel mileage for the 21st century.
Still runnin strong!
Bought my 2008 G6 from a friend who bought it brand new in 08. It's got 188k miles on it and counting. In the 8, almost 9, years I've owned it I've put it in the shop ONCE for a bad radiator hose... $200 later and she's still clicking right along. Everyone says Pontiac is garbage but I beg to differ. This car has been extremely good to me. Regular oil changes, fluids, tires, regular maintainence is all she's needed. Doesn't do that great in rain, have yet to test it in the snow. But overall a super solid car. Wonderful gas mileage. Drove from east Texas to western Pennsylvania on two tanks of gas. Only bad thing I can say about the G6 is they don't hold their value that well. Love mine!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the G6
Related Used 2008 Pontiac G6 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner