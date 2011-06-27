Used 2008 Pontiac G6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Nice ride Cindy L , 12/31/2015 GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I had my G6 almost 5 years & put a lot of miles on it due to my commute and l loved if. My husband wants to keep me in a car under warranty so we just traded it. I am sad! The car drove extremely well. I put over 140000 miles on with no major problems. It was a very nice car. Pontiac needs to come back! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great wheels marvel90 , 06/22/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The Monsoon Sound system is much better than the Bose in the Infiniti I traded. Never had a car before that got "lookers" when I was at the gas station! Only flaw-the instrument panel gauges do not have illumination during the day, great at night! Report Abuse

Loving My GXP! ObcidianButtrfly , 01/23/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my fisrt new car and I am in love. Everywhere I go it gets looks and comments. Great ride. Pick up is good as well. I would recommend this car to anyone look for a fun sporty yet daily driver car. Love this car, I'll definetly have it for a long time. Exterior design is great. No need for any upgrades, street edition comes loaded. Report Abuse

What is it ? jay haga , 03/05/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful When i saw the commercial announcing the 08 G6 GXP street edition, I knew I had to have one. One week later she was sitting in my garage. I never expected all that she gives. performance is great, from the 3.6vvt,the six speed automatic, and 2.77 gear ratio. Quick as a house cat out of the hole and cruises at less than 2000r's. She feels very nimble cornering and goes great in the snow. I find the seats very comfortable and all controls to be where they should. everywhere I go someone will come up and ask "what is it?" Pontiac has definetly hit a homerun in my opinion. Looks, style, performance (she's not a race car but a great commuter), and fuel mileage for the 21st century. Report Abuse