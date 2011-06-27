  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac G6
  4. Used 2008 Pontiac G6
  5. Used 2008 Pontiac G6 Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Pontiac G6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 G6
5(79%)4(16%)3(5%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
19 reviews
Write a review
See all G6s for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,111 - $3,926
Used G6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Nice ride

Cindy L, 12/31/2015
GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I had my G6 almost 5 years & put a lot of miles on it due to my commute and l loved if. My husband wants to keep me in a car under warranty so we just traded it. I am sad! The car drove extremely well. I put over 140000 miles on with no major problems. It was a very nice car. Pontiac needs to come back!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great wheels

marvel90, 06/22/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The Monsoon Sound system is much better than the Bose in the Infiniti I traded. Never had a car before that got "lookers" when I was at the gas station! Only flaw-the instrument panel gauges do not have illumination during the day, great at night!

Report Abuse

Loving My GXP!

ObcidianButtrfly, 01/23/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my fisrt new car and I am in love. Everywhere I go it gets looks and comments. Great ride. Pick up is good as well. I would recommend this car to anyone look for a fun sporty yet daily driver car. Love this car, I'll definetly have it for a long time. Exterior design is great. No need for any upgrades, street edition comes loaded.

Report Abuse

What is it ?

jay haga, 03/05/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

When i saw the commercial announcing the 08 G6 GXP street edition, I knew I had to have one. One week later she was sitting in my garage. I never expected all that she gives. performance is great, from the 3.6vvt,the six speed automatic, and 2.77 gear ratio. Quick as a house cat out of the hole and cruises at less than 2000r's. She feels very nimble cornering and goes great in the snow. I find the seats very comfortable and all controls to be where they should. everywhere I go someone will come up and ask "what is it?" Pontiac has definetly hit a homerun in my opinion. Looks, style, performance (she's not a race car but a great commuter), and fuel mileage for the 21st century.

Report Abuse

Still runnin strong!

Alexandra, 10/19/2017
GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought my 2008 G6 from a friend who bought it brand new in 08. It's got 188k miles on it and counting. In the 8, almost 9, years I've owned it I've put it in the shop ONCE for a bad radiator hose... $200 later and she's still clicking right along. Everyone says Pontiac is garbage but I beg to differ. This car has been extremely good to me. Regular oil changes, fluids, tires, regular maintainence is all she's needed. Doesn't do that great in rain, have yet to test it in the snow. But overall a super solid car. Wonderful gas mileage. Drove from east Texas to western Pennsylvania on two tanks of gas. Only bad thing I can say about the G6 is they don't hold their value that well. Love mine!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all G6s for sale

Related Used 2008 Pontiac G6 Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles