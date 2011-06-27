Used 2006 Pontiac G6 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love at first sight, but after...
The wife and I bought two G6s within weeks of each other. Her's is the sedan, mine is the coupe. I fell in love with the car once I saw it and was able to drive it around. Now that the newness has worn off I started to notice some rather significant problems with the vehicle. Water leaks into the B pillars (where the seat belts are mounted) whenever it rains. Took a closer look and found MOLD in the insulation. Upon closer inspection, found that there are holes where at the front of the rear windows at the top and bottom that lead behind the B pillar. If you own one of these, check your windows too because unless you get a hard rain, you most likely will not notice the leak. Not happy.
great car for a better price
since people that dont know about cars are scared to buy pontiacs, this car is cheap. i got mine with 64k miles and ive put 3k on it. love this car. not great on gas due to gearing but i put an intake on it and it helps. love the handling. its firm but not uncomfortable. engine is amazing other then the electronic throttle...not a fan. i like my throttle cable just fine and didnt see a need for electronic. everything works great and this car is just so pretty.
Mr FR3AK
Overall, i find this to be a great car for the money. I have the GTP series with all the "goodies". Take note that i have maintained this car, but at same time i have also pushed it to limits over the past couple years trying to get a true feel of quality. The only issues/problems i have had personally are as follow: 1) transmission started going out at around 140k miles (I wasn't always gentle on the car, trying to see life performance of parts). 2)The oil filter adapter needed replaced at around 120k (not common part to go out, guessing a fluke). 3)minor exhaust leak near manifold @ around 110k. 4)rear deck speakers have blown (great sounding monsoon, which i have given much abuse as well.) The transmission rebuild was just under2k, and well worth it for what i have gotten out of this car so far.
G6 GTP Unreliable
I have had my G6 GTP for a little over 8 months and have had it in for repairs 9 times. I have a manual transmission and am continually having problems with it. I have lost reverse twice and they had to replace the shifter The sun roof (not panoramic) has leaked 3 times and the dealer has had to replace the carpet. When the car works I love to drive it but it doesn't work long before it breaks. I have spoken to 2 different GM reps and they refuse to replace the car. I am just a few days short of meeting the lemon law requirements and will be asking that they buy the car back. It does not appear TO ME that Pontiac stands behind it's product or cares about it's customers,
water troubles
I leased the car for my daughter not knowing that I was leasing a swimming pool at the same time. On my fourth trip to dealer trying to get water leak/mildew smell taken car of. On my 12th GM car in the last 10 years and I am thinking about ditching this process. I am tired of the run around, Maybe some of the service reps should get the boot like what they have done with all the engineers. Just a wishful thought. I am at the point where I need to hire a life guard to oversee the water activities in the G6. Anyone else had this much fun with mold. Car is on the fourth trip to dealership with new seats,carpet , and been deionzed 6 times. Maybe GM and febreeze can make a commercial. Good PR...
