Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

fast for a V6

tireburner1997, 10/22/2014
fun car to drive! this thing handles like a dream! the v6 is reasonable fast for a v6 but a LeBaron is faster in a straight line. there is a few things I don't like though, in the dry I can floor it and it well not do a burn out! however in the ran this thing is a drift car! but I have really good tires on it. I rated the "reliability" so low so because the check engine light come on every time it hits 5500 rpm which is no were near the 6100 rev limiter

Maroon color, with firebird custom paint job

Ted Sigmon, 12/16/2019
2dr Convertible
Very clean

