Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

tireburner1997 , 10/22/2014

fun car to drive! this thing handles like a dream! the v6 is reasonable fast for a v6 but a LeBaron is faster in a straight line. there is a few things I don't like though, in the dry I can floor it and it well not do a burn out! however in the ran this thing is a drift car! but I have really good tires on it. I rated the "reliability" so low so because the check engine light come on every time it hits 5500 rpm which is no were near the 6100 rev limiter