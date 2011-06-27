Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great Summer Car! austin , 01/30/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a wonderful car, my grandmother bought this car in 1997 brand new and although it has had some major problems I still love this car. Fuel pump replaced twice and the plugs and wires have been changed every summer we pull it out of storage since it was about four years old. Car has great acceleration and good feel when shifting this 5-speed. Excellent fuel economy (23/35) when driving like this car was meant to be driven (fast). Some problems have occured at about 60k miles such as the window motors going out and the radio but that's to be expected. This car is very dangerous in the winter on ice as we live in michigan so it is only driven in the summer. Very nice car for the money! Report Abuse

Good Driving Car, Solid Jake2007 , 11/03/2006 3 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is an excellent car to drive, it's real solid, the power is not too bad either, the formulas were actually faster than the Trans Ams, with a 5.7 second 0-60 compared to the Trans Am's 6.1 second 0-60.

'97 Formula Danny , 02/22/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The car is a beautiful combination of style and performance that turns heads everywhere. Just because it doesn't have the 505 hp found in the Chevy Z06, you will never feel like you need anything else. Never have I found a postion in which I wished for more acceleration or a higher maximum speed. The ride is fairly smooth, but in the automatic form, 3rd gear gets a little bumpy around 4000 rpm, but 4th gear is smoother and more quiet than I've ever experienced in the f-bodys.

A Great Sportscar ken32708 , 02/21/2011 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned this car since it was new. Although it has had some problems, it is after all a sportscar and you can expect them. With just over 100,000 miles on it now, I finally had the plugs changed and the second round of new coils and wiring. That and replacing the muffler with a Flowmaster have restored the old higher power capability again. Also, I replaced the Monsoon stereo with a Sony that has is XM capable and added a 10" bass tube that LOOKS LIKE a NOX tank. The kids and grandkids want to know what I want to do with the car when I die and I tell them, I'm being buried in it. When all the Firebirds are gone, the world will be a dimmer place.