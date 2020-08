Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird for Sale Near Me

John Hiester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lillington / North Carolina

RWD 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V.Recent Arrival!Get off your kiester and come to Hiester!!! Plus tax, title and license. Price does not include $699 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price on all new vehicles contains dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G2FV32P2V2221293

Stock: D12809B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020