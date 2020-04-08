Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird for Sale Near Me
- 47,284 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
John Hiester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lillington / North Carolina
RWD 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V.Recent Arrival!Get off your kiester and come to Hiester!!! Plus tax, title and license. Price does not include $699 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price on all new vehicles contains dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32P2V2221293
Stock: D12809B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 44,923 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,395
Elmer Field Auto - Burbank / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32P7V2205560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,210 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,797
Evansville Kia - Evansville / Indiana
New Price! **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **CHROME WHEELS**, **CERTIFIED BY AUTOCHECK - NO ACCIDENTS!**, **GO TOPLESS**, **SUPER NICE**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **PIONEER PREMIUM STEREO**, **5.7 V8**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **POWER LOCKS**, **LOCKING DIF**. Odometer is 21198 miles below market average! What does it mean to get a car from Duell's Evansville Kia Mazda Volvo: Here is the Duell's Advantage: * Huge Selection at Very Aggressive Prices! * We Take Our Internet Business Seriously! * Friendly, No Pressure, Information Rich Sales People! * Always Fair and Friendly Service Pricing! * Comprehensive Service with Loaner Cars - No Charge! * No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Your Car! * #1 in Sales Volume and Customer Satisfaction! Duell's Evansville Kia, because the most important option on your vehicle is its dealership. Please call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32P8V2232167
Stock: 06508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 106,365 milesTitle issue, 9 Owners, Lease
$7,500
Minnesota Motor - Fergus Falls / Minnesota
Black with Taupe exterior and Dark Pewter interior, Trans Am trim. Aluminum Wheels. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats. Pontiac Trans Am with Black with Taupe exterior and Dark Pewter interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 285 HP at 5000 RPM*. MORE ABOUT US Since 1922 Minnesota Motors have been serving Otter Tail County with friendly and honest service. We give our Fergus Falls Buick and Chevy customers a great selection to choose from along with a knowledgeable sales staff on hand to help. We are one of the oldest family run dealerships in the country and we're proud to offer you our years of automotive experience. Pricing analysis performed on 8/4/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32P3V2201649
Stock: 6786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 83,264 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Sound Motors - Branchville / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32P8V2225025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,445 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
Jerry's Ford of Leesburg - Leesburg / Virginia
*LEATHER*, Firebird Trans Am, 2D Coupe, 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Removable Hatch Roof.Clean CARFAX.Call us directly at (703) 777-0000 to confirm availability! Jerry's Leesburg Ford is located at 847 East Market Street, Leesburg, Virginia. If you have any questions, please contact us directly and we'll be glad to help! Our sales department is open 7 days a week: M-F 9AM-9PM, Sat 9AM-6PM, Sun 11AM-5PM. Jerry's Leesburg Ford is a full-service Ford Dealership. Ford Sales, Ford Finance, and Ford Service conveniently located in the town of Leesburg, Virginia. Some pre-owned vehicles offered for sale; may be subject to recalls for defects, from the specific manufacturer of the vehicle, which could cause serious injury.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P6V2200876
Stock: L6515PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 104,510 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
Fares Auto Sales - Arlington / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P7V2225706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 1996 Pontiac Firebird Coupe! This car is in excellent shape with only 43k Miles! It is loaded with options that include a 3.8L V6, Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, AM/FM Radio, AC, and more! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store the vehicle at our location. If you would like to see this vehicle in person, give us a call. Its priced to sell ASAP so call now! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS22K6T2201150
Stock: COC201150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 205,930 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,989
OT Auto Sales - Chicago Heights / Illinois
Certified and backed by our 30 day/1000 mile limited warranty - additional coverage is available! Serviced and Ready for a new owner! Quality is not an act. It is a habit. That is why standard procedure at O.T. Auto Sales is to put each of our vehicles through our quality 100 plus point inspection process and regular maintenance to ensure our vehicles are in excellent running condition. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call at 708-748-3130 or email us at sales@otautosales.com. Need financing? We work closely with over 20 different lenders to meet your very specific financial needs. With rates as low as 3.99% APR for qualified buyers, there is no need to look anywhere other than O.T. Auto Sales. To learn more about your financing options, call us at 708-748-3130 or e-mail us at sales@otautosales.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS22K5T2215573
Stock: 215573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
Now four generations in, the Pontiac Firebird is still going real strong. The fourth generation ran from 1993-2002 offering subtle body changes through out those years with a few different variants of the V6 and V8 offerings. This particular car has a lot going for it. For starters, this is a true 3,600 mile example, it is also a one-owner car, a southern car with excellent climate controlled storage, still sits on the “A” Title from Florida, has all documents including window sticker, original purchase agreement, dealer paperwork, books and manuals and has a spotless carfax. This is a true time capsule with like new paint and interior even after all these years. Believe the tires to still be the factory rubber. This car has just gone through a full fluid flush and brake check to make sure that it was safe to start as it was on jack stands and under cover for many years. The car still smells new on the inside, the A/C blows ice cold and everything is in working order. One small item to note is that the headliner is starting to sag in a couple spots but that is it. And looking around you don’t see many in this color of Medium Red Metallic and the no T-tops and cloth interior is a nice simple touch these days. The car runs, stops and starts perfectly and is ready for show or pure enjoyment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P2S2203253
Stock: BTC0389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,708 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900
Joe Ball GMC - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 12,708! Trans Am trim. Alloy Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle, Full Detail. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Aluminum Wheels. MORE ABOUT US: Joe Ball is from right here in Pittsburgh and takes care of his customers! With free State Inspections (not emissions) and car washes for life, he'll make sure you're a happy member of the Joe Ball Family! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32P5S2239363
Stock: P8039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2016
- 68,160 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$10,488
Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend - West Bend / Wisconsin
**Low Miles**, **Local Trade**, Dual Power Sport Mirrors, Front fog lights, Power Door Locks, Power Package, Power Windows w/Driver's Express Down. 1999 Pontiac Firebird 2D Convertible BlackWe offer one of the largest inventory in the state. Find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle at Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend. Are you looking for an auto dealer near your locality? Our dealership has what you want! We carry an extensive lineup of good quality new and pre-owned vehicles, so you are sure to find the vehicle that meets all of your everyday needs. You will find the latest models within our selection of new and used vehicles. If you live in Fond Du Lac, Germantown, Menomonee Falls, Cedarburg, Mequon, Port Washington, Oshkosh, we will be the best destination for you!! Come to Lynch and let one of our highly skilled sales associates help you to locate your next vehicle at Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend today!At Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving areas of Wisconsin, Illinois & surrounding West Bend communities. Contact dealer for most current information. Pricing and availability may change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS32K3X2211095
Stock: FP1640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 93,548 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,986
Heiser Chevrolet - West Allis / Wisconsin
* TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS TRANS AM WHILE YOU CAN * ONLY 6 OF THESE IN THE COUNTRY!! * LEATHER SEATS * T-TOP * PLUS MUCH MORE... Heiser has the history to get you the best result for financing from our long-term contacts. Call us today! Get a complete vehicle history on this model. Plus, Heiser has been in business for 100 Years! We can get you the best result for financing from our many contacts. Call us today! Please let us help you with finding the ideal New, Used, or Certified vehicle. Along with getting you the best prices and incentives available and explaining the purchase, lease, and financing options. Good Credit or bad we can help. Our vehicles are value priced and move quickly. All trades welcome we pay top dollar for your trade in. Clean CARFAX. Black 1999 Pontiac Firebird Formula RWD 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 SFI 5.7L V8 SFI. Serving Satisfied Milwaukee Customers Since 1917! Please Call or Visit us Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G6X2208737
Stock: CPU3895B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 41,658 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,945
David Bruce Auto Center - Bourbonnais / Illinois
Great Find! Same Owner Since 2002 and VERY Well Kept! Upgraded CUSTOM Exhaust System! WS6 Ram Air, Firebird Trans Am powered by GM's 5.7-liter LS1 V-8. Functional Ram Air hood-scoop that helps direct cool air into the engine, along with a freer-flowing exhaust system. These enhancements boost output to 320 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 345 foot-pounds of torque at 4,400 rpm. That adds 15 horsepower and 25 foot-pounds of torque over the standard Trans Am. The WS6 package also adds a power steering cooler and special 17-inch aluminum wheels. The Firebird employs a double-wishbone front suspension with a traditional live-axle setup in the rear. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS standard. *The Firebird Trans Am WS6's performance capabilities were quite strong for its time. It could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in five seconds flat. A quarter-mile run took just 13.5 seconds at 107.4 mph. While straight-line speed was the main attraction, the Pontiac also put out very decent braking and handling numbers. It could decelerate from 60 to 0 mph in 121 feet, which was about 10 feet better than the Camaro Z28, its platform-mate equivalent from Chevrolet. On a 200-foot skid pad, it could achieve a solid 0.84G of lateral acceleration. Finally, the Trans Am WS6 could race its way through a 600-foot slalom course at 64.6 mph. *source: itstillruns.com REQUEST INFORMATION OR TEST DRIVE TODAY!! CONTACT DAVE SOSNOWSKI, INTERNET SALES MANAGER, WITH ANY QUESTIONS!! COUNT ON UPFRONT, HONEST INFORMATION WITHOUT THE HASSLE OR CIRCUS ACT!! SEE YOU SOON!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32G2X2229168
Stock: X2229168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 48,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,468
Uftring Ford - East Peoria / Illinois
NEW PRICE! 48K ACTUAL MILES! 2 OWNER BEAUTY!! RED 1995 Pontiac Firebird, 4-Speed Automatic 3.4L V6Recent Arrival!Call or stop in for your personal test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS32S6S2239319
Stock: 9539319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 70,105 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,977
Auto Showcase of Carol Stream - Carol Stream / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P6S2240466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,333
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry. 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WhiteClick, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our BRAND NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Power trunk closing assist, Bodyside moldings, Power door mirrors, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Passenger vanity mirror, Voltmeter, Front Bucket Seats Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32P0R2249213
Stock: 94TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-26-2015
- 33,538 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,988
Bill Kay Chevrolet - Lisle / Illinois
WOW 1994 PONTIAC FORMULA 5.7 LT1/ 300 HP. WITH A 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. This BIRD is Black on Black with only 33538 TOTAL MILES SINCE NEW!!!!!! EVERYTHING IS COMPLETELY STOCK EXCEPT EXHAUST. T-TOPS makes this Formula 350 Great fun to drive and the kids can ride in the back seat. .CLEAN CAR FAX MAKES THIS ONE A REAL KEEPER.!!!! Call or Come in to Setup a test drive with Bill Kay Corvettes and Classics and let us change your mind on the car buying experience. Our customers love us and you will too!!! This is The Bill Kay Way!!! The Pride's Inside!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22PXR2240464
Stock: C240464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
