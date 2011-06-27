Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews

Best cheap speed around Curt , 05/30/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Best bang for your buck. It is truly the fastest thing out there for the price you pay. I love the way it looks and the performance. My car has blue/green chameleon paint and it is something to see. Not many other cars under 50K can outperform my Trans Am. Corvette comes to mind, but I can't think of any others. Will kick the crap out of mustangs any day of the week and you can take that to the bank. On the flip side, the fuel economy is poor. I get about 16 mpg on premium gas. The back seats do not offer much room at all. In the end, I you are looking for a cruiser and a way not to break the bank then the Trans Am is the car for you. The pros definitely out-weigh the cons. Report Abuse

1995 Trans Am wager03 , 12/03/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is wonderful. It has everything you could want in a sports car. A big engine, great exterior looks, an old school exhaust tone. I have had this car since 2005 and haven't had any problems with it besides a speed sensor going out, and a minor oil leak due to the fact that the previous owner didn't tighten the oil pan enough. With improvements has only come better fuel mileage and more horsepower. The car handles extremely well even at high speeds giving a feeling of complete control to the driver. The 5.7 liter LT1 while underpowered if stock, has a lot of potential. It is a hard car to find parts for though, and because the engine area is so crowded it can be a hard car to work on

TA guilt1 , 12/04/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2005 and have had very few problems with it. The car handles amazingly well. The engine runs strong and I haven't experienced any major issues with it yet. The 275 hp LT1 is a little down on horsepower, but that can be solved with just a few small and fairly cheap modifications. In my personal experience with the car, I find the more I do to it, the more it rewards me with better gas mileage, more horsepower, and more fun when I plant the gas pedal. The seats are comfortable even on fairly long drives. If your car has t-tops then I highly recommend getting T-top shades on hot summer days. This car is for sure one that I would like to keep around for the long run.

One BAD Bird BIG_Bird from NJ , 04/01/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Trans Am in 2002 and LOVE every time I drive it. It was my first sports car and will hopefully be my last. I put on a Powerdyne super charger, MAC headers, LT4 Hot Cams, 36 lbs fuel injectors, 58mm throttle body, and 3 T.V.s in it. This car has some serious horse power and is a head turner. The tinted windows give it an even better look. I'm so glad I didn't get a Mustang. All my friends like my car and want to buy it. Too bad I'm not selling it. I sure hope that GM is making some new ones even though they say they're not. If you don't have one of these go out and get one. My friends have the mustangs and EVERYONE thinks my car was better even before all the work I did.