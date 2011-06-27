Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews
Buy a newer one
There are problems with tyhem & things are expensive in mechanical area
Great Car.
Well, I was starting college and had saved up enough for a used car. Unlike all my friends, I was particular to the muscle car movement, so I looked for something with a V8 and RWD. I found my car which had some defects but was in pretty great shape for the price and age. I love driving it and have never been happier with a car. I love driving it and listen to the exhaust, "rumble, rumble, rumble, rumble, ROAAAAAR!"
fun but expensive
We bought our 94 in may of 05,its fast and alot of fun,but it broke down in july o5 and was very expensive to fix,the distributor cap and rotor are behind the waterpump and unless your a mechanic you need one to fix it. Other than that we love it and looking for lots of fun to come its a very fun car to drive whoa pony!Fast fast fast.
Dont get the engine wet!!!!
I luv the car except for all the irritating electrical bugs. First, dont ever get the engine wet, the distributer is $800 to replace. bad design by GM. I got a Cobra now and like it better (not in the shop as much)
My 4th and the best
I've always had the 6 cyl. Now the v-8 brings the raw excitement they lacked. Classic style will leave the future enthusiasts awing.
