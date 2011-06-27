Used 1992 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

Alex Piatt , 08/14/2015 2dr Convertible

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this as a summer/secondary car for the low price of $800. It needed just a few little things, maybe a total of $100 in repairs the previous owner didn't do. It has been the nicest ride i've had in a while! It accelerates quick, and handles with ease! Fun to drive, especially with the top off! I put neon lights and a sound system in it and am always getting looks and compliments on it everywhere I go! The repair bills are NEVER high, and the engine and transmission are still running strong even at the 187,000 mile mark! If you're looking to pick up some summer fun, this car is definitely for you!