Used 1992 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

VERY NICE BIRD!!!

Alex Piatt, 08/14/2015
2dr Convertible
I bought this as a summer/secondary car for the low price of $800. It needed just a few little things, maybe a total of $100 in repairs the previous owner didn't do. It has been the nicest ride i've had in a while! It accelerates quick, and handles with ease! Fun to drive, especially with the top off! I put neon lights and a sound system in it and am always getting looks and compliments on it everywhere I go! The repair bills are NEVER high, and the engine and transmission are still running strong even at the 187,000 mile mark! If you're looking to pick up some summer fun, this car is definitely for you!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
92 automatic convertilble

tomdia, 10/17/2003
Excellent ride for a sports car. Good sound system, could use some after market speakers. No major repairs ever. The top isnt power but is easy to handle alone. great cornering. Does seem to go through tires fast! Braking is my only complaint disc from drum rear, needs disc all around like the new ones have.

