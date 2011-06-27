Used 1990 Pontiac Firebird Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|no
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|no
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/24 mpg
|15/24 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|232.5/372.0 mi.
|232.5/372.0 mi.
|232.5/341.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.5 gal.
|15.5 gal.
|15.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|340 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|3.1 l
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|225 hp @ 4400 rpm
|140 hp @ 4400 rpm
|235 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.6 ft.
|32.6 ft.
|32.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|43.0 in.
|43.0 in.
|Front hip room
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|35.6 in.
|35.6 in.
|35.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.8 in.
|29.8 in.
|29.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|31 cu.ft.
|31 cu.ft.
|31 cu.ft.
|Length
|188.1 in.
|188.1 in.
|191.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3318 lbs.
|3210 lbs.
|3510 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.3 cu.ft.
|10.3 cu.ft.
|10.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|50.0 in.
|50.0 in.
|50.0 in.
|Wheel base
|101.0 in.
|101.0 in.
|101.0 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
