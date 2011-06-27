  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Firebird
  4. Used 1990 Pontiac Firebird
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Pontiac Firebird Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Firebird
Overview
See Firebird Inventory
See Firebird Inventory
See Firebird Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manualno
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V8
Combined MPG181817
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manualno
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/372.0 mi.232.5/372.0 mi.232.5/341.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.15.5 gal.15.5 gal.
Combined MPG181817
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm340 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l3.1 l5.7 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4400 rpm140 hp @ 4400 rpm235 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle32.6 ft.32.6 ft.32.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear hip Room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.29.8 in.29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity31 cu.ft.31 cu.ft.31 cu.ft.
Length188.1 in.188.1 in.191.6 in.
Curb weight3318 lbs.3210 lbs.3510 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.50.0 in.50.0 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.101.0 in.101.0 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
See Firebird InventorySee Firebird InventorySee Firebird Inventory

Related Used 1990 Pontiac Firebird info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles