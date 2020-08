Close

ONE OF A KIND.. THIS 1993 PONTIAC TRANS AM IS A PURE ROCKET. THIS VEHICLE WAS RECENTLY GONE THROUGH AND NOW FEATURES-383 STROKER MOTOR, EAGLE CRANK, RODS, PISTONS 30 OVER, AND CAMSHAFT. THIS VEHICLE HAS A GM TRANSMISSION, 410 GEARS IN THE REAR END. THIS VEHICLE HAS NEW WHEELS AND TIRES, BRAKE PADS, FRONT SPRINGS AND TIE ROD ENDS, EXHAUST TIPS. i THINK YOU GET THE POINT. THIS IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD FOR YOUR NEXT SUNDAY CRUISE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A TRUE MUSCLE CAR, THIS IS IT. DO NOT HESITATE ON THIS ONE. IT WON'T BE HERE LONG. CALL FOR FURTHER DETAILS, OR TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT. 651-464-1910. A+ Rated! Koppy Motors 'A trusted name since 1936' 'A+' BBB rating! We take pride in offering you the best value on pre-owned vehicles in the Twin City, Forest Lake & Hinckley area! Put our dealership on your list. Our inventory changes daily! Many cars never make it online, because we have customers waiting for the nice, clean, reconditioned vehicles we sell. We have the best selection of pre-owned vehicles in the area! Awarded 'Best Used Car Dealer' in the Forest Lake and Hinckley areas 3-years in a row! Call, click or come in & see why today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 10 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G2FV22P7P2211338

Stock: 13048

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020