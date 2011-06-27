Used 1990 Pontiac Firebird for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
54 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

19932002
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$35K
Price

Mileage

0100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Type

Trim

Fuel Economy

1525
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $19,990

    1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    17,382 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Country Chevrolet - Herscher / Illinois

    FOR THE BEST DEALS IN THE COUNTRY! Come on down to Country Chevrolet! 815-426-6311 www.gmchevydealer.com Please contact the Dealership for latest pricing and monthly payment. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV22P6P2203912
    Stock: 203912
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,995

    1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    116,997 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota

    ONE OF A KIND.. THIS 1993 PONTIAC TRANS AM IS A PURE ROCKET. THIS VEHICLE WAS RECENTLY GONE THROUGH AND NOW FEATURES-383 STROKER MOTOR, EAGLE CRANK, RODS, PISTONS 30 OVER, AND CAMSHAFT. THIS VEHICLE HAS A GM TRANSMISSION, 410 GEARS IN THE REAR END. THIS VEHICLE HAS NEW WHEELS AND TIRES, BRAKE PADS, FRONT SPRINGS AND TIE ROD ENDS, EXHAUST TIPS. i THINK YOU GET THE POINT. THIS IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD FOR YOUR NEXT SUNDAY CRUISE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A TRUE MUSCLE CAR, THIS IS IT. DO NOT HESITATE ON THIS ONE. IT WON'T BE HERE LONG. CALL FOR FURTHER DETAILS, OR TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT. 651-464-1910. A+ Rated! Koppy Motors 'A trusted name since 1936' 'A+' BBB rating! We take pride in offering you the best value on pre-owned vehicles in the Twin City, Forest Lake & Hinckley area! Put our dealership on your list. Our inventory changes daily! Many cars never make it online, because we have customers waiting for the nice, clean, reconditioned vehicles we sell. We have the best selection of pre-owned vehicles in the area! Awarded 'Best Used Car Dealer' in the Forest Lake and Hinckley areas 3-years in a row! Call, click or come in & see why today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 10 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV22P7P2211338
    Stock: 13048
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2020

  • $8,497

    1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Diamond Jim's West Allis - Milwaukee / Wisconsin

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV22P1P2211917
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,800

    1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    83,750 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Chicago Motors Direct - Addison / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV22P5P2208938
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $33,333

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    4,954 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts

    ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry. 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WhiteClick, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our BRAND NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Power trunk closing assist, Bodyside moldings, Power door mirrors, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Passenger vanity mirror, Voltmeter, Front Bucket Seats Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV32P0R2249213
    Stock: 94TA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 01-26-2015

  • $15,988

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    33,538 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bill Kay Chevrolet - Lisle / Illinois

    WOW 1994 PONTIAC FORMULA 5.7 LT1/ 300 HP. WITH A 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. This BIRD is Black on Black with only 33538 TOTAL MILES SINCE NEW!!!!!! EVERYTHING IS COMPLETELY STOCK EXCEPT EXHAUST. T-TOPS makes this Formula 350 Great fun to drive and the kids can ride in the back seat. .CLEAN CAR FAX MAKES THIS ONE A REAL KEEPER.!!!! Call or Come in to Setup a test drive with Bill Kay Corvettes and Classics and let us change your mind on the car buying experience. Our customers love us and you will too!!! This is The Bill Kay Way!!! The Pride's Inside!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV22PXR2240464
    Stock: C240464
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,498

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    106,347 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sullivan Auto Trading - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    Red 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am RWD 5.7L V8 16V 5.7L V8 16V. With the largest inventory in the area and GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, visiting Sullivan Auto Trading just makes sense. We have a professional sales team and ASE certified technicians with many years of experience ready to serve your automotive needs We understand shopping online to find the vehicle that fits your needs is a small part of your goal. We know your #1 priority is to be confident and comfortable with accurate representation in your transaction. Our goal is not to sell you a vehicle, its our vision to earn a long standing relationship with our customers. We believe being a blessing to others is a seed sown to be blessed. We know we are #1 in pricing and vehicle condition in the market. This vehicle has been Virginia State Inspected, fully detailed and evaluated by our ASE Certified Technicians. Free Carfax reports are available for your convenience. We have an outstanding relationship with our Lending Institutions and are extremely competitive with interest rates.Please Call us at 540-654-5200 if you have any questions. Recent Arrival! 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV22P4R2234997
    Stock: 135902
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • $19,999

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    53,505 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada

    This 1994 Pontiac Firebird 2dr 25th Anniversary Trans Am GT 6 speed features a 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is White with a White Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Leather Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV22P3R2249166
    Stock: C9166
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-03-2019

  • $9,999

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    118,189 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Express - Orlando / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV22P0R2237606
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,995

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    70,200 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Iva Motors - Upland / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV22P2R2236392
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $20,900

    1995 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    3,645 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

    Now four generations in, the Pontiac Firebird is still going real strong. The fourth generation ran from 1993-2002 offering subtle body changes through out those years with a few different variants of the V6 and V8 offerings. This particular car has a lot going for it. For starters, this is a true 3,600 mile example, it is also a one-owner car, a southern car with excellent climate controlled storage, still sits on the “A” Title from Florida, has all documents including window sticker, original purchase agreement, dealer paperwork, books and manuals and has a spotless carfax. This is a true time capsule with like new paint and interior even after all these years. Believe the tires to still be the factory rubber. This car has just gone through a full fluid flush and brake check to make sure that it was safe to start as it was on jack stands and under cover for many years. The car still smells new on the inside, the A/C blows ice cold and everything is in working order. One small item to note is that the headliner is starting to sag in a couple spots but that is it. And looking around you don’t see many in this color of Medium Red Metallic and the no T-tops and cloth interior is a nice simple touch these days. The car runs, stops and starts perfectly and is ready for show or pure enjoyment.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV22P2S2203253
    Stock: BTC0389
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $19,900

    1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    12,708 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Joe Ball GMC - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania

    Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 12,708! Trans Am trim. Alloy Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle, Full Detail. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Aluminum Wheels. MORE ABOUT US: Joe Ball is from right here in Pittsburgh and takes care of his customers! With free State Inspections (not emissions) and car washes for life, he'll make sure you're a happy member of the Joe Ball Family! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV32P5S2239363
    Stock: P8039
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-19-2016

  • $9,468

    1995 Pontiac Firebird Base

    48,882 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Uftring Ford - East Peoria / Illinois

    NEW PRICE! 48K ACTUAL MILES! 2 OWNER BEAUTY!! RED 1995 Pontiac Firebird, 4-Speed Automatic 3.4L V6Recent Arrival!Call or stop in for your personal test drive today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird .
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FS32S6S2239319
    Stock: 9539319
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-15-2020

  • $8,977

    1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    70,105 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Showcase of Carol Stream - Carol Stream / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV22P6S2240466
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,995

    1996 Pontiac Firebird Base

    43,415 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska

    Check out this very nice 1996 Pontiac Firebird Coupe! This car is in excellent shape with only 43k Miles! It is loaded with options that include a 3.8L V6, Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, AM/FM Radio, AC, and more! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store the vehicle at our location. If you would like to see this vehicle in person, give us a call. Its priced to sell ASAP so call now! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FS22K6T2201150
    Stock: COC201150
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • $2,989

    1996 Pontiac Firebird Base

    205,930 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    OT Auto Sales - Chicago Heights / Illinois

    Certified and backed by our 30 day/1000 mile limited warranty - additional coverage is available! Serviced and Ready for a new owner! Quality is not an act. It is a habit. That is why standard procedure at O.T. Auto Sales is to put each of our vehicles through our quality 100 plus point inspection process and regular maintenance to ensure our vehicles are in excellent running condition. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call at 708-748-3130 or email us at sales@otautosales.com. Need financing? We work closely with over 20 different lenders to meet your very specific financial needs. With rates as low as 3.99% APR for qualified buyers, there is no need to look anywhere other than O.T. Auto Sales. To learn more about your financing options, call us at 708-748-3130 or e-mail us at sales@otautosales.com .

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird .
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FS22K5T2215573
    Stock: 215573
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $12,900

    1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    47,284 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    John Hiester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lillington / North Carolina

    RWD 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V.Recent Arrival!Get off your kiester and come to Hiester!!! Plus tax, title and license. Price does not include $699 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price on all new vehicles contains dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV32P2V2221293
    Stock: D12809B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-09-2020

  • $10,395

    1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    44,923 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Elmer Field Auto - Burbank / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G2FV32P7V2205560
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 18 out of 54 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Firebird
  4. Used 1990 Pontiac Firebird
Firebird Reviews & Specs