Estimated values
2001 GMC Savana SLT 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,386
|$4,064
|$4,930
|Clean
|$2,195
|$3,739
|$4,545
|Average
|$1,814
|$3,089
|$3,776
|Rough
|$1,433
|$2,440
|$3,007
Estimated values
2001 GMC Savana 2500 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,839
|$3,340
|$4,118
|Clean
|$1,692
|$3,073
|$3,797
|Average
|$1,398
|$2,539
|$3,154
|Rough
|$1,104
|$2,005
|$2,512
Estimated values
2001 GMC Savana 3500 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,846
|$3,343
|$4,118
|Clean
|$1,699
|$3,076
|$3,797
|Average
|$1,404
|$2,541
|$3,154
|Rough
|$1,109
|$2,007
|$2,512
Estimated values
2001 GMC Savana 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,914
|$3,474
|$4,283
|Clean
|$1,761
|$3,197
|$3,949
|Average
|$1,455
|$2,641
|$3,281
|Rough
|$1,150
|$2,086
|$2,612
Estimated values
2001 GMC Savana 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,654
|$3,030
|$3,744
|Clean
|$1,522
|$2,788
|$3,452
|Average
|$1,257
|$2,303
|$2,868
|Rough
|$993
|$1,819
|$2,283
Estimated values
2001 GMC Savana 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,889
|$3,288
|$4,011
|Clean
|$1,738
|$3,025
|$3,698
|Average
|$1,437
|$2,500
|$3,072
|Rough
|$1,135
|$1,974
|$2,446