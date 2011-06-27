  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,403$22,672$25,761
Clean$17,346$21,357$24,227
Average$15,231$18,727$21,158
Rough$13,116$16,098$18,089
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,787$20,353$23,642
Clean$14,880$19,173$22,233
Average$13,066$16,812$19,417
Rough$11,252$14,451$16,601
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,042$20,563$23,120
Clean$16,063$19,371$21,743
Average$14,105$16,986$18,988
Rough$12,146$14,600$16,234
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,724$9,958$11,568
Clean$7,280$9,381$10,879
Average$6,393$8,226$9,501
Rough$5,505$7,071$8,123
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,772$16,467$19,126
Clean$12,039$15,512$17,987
Average$10,571$13,602$15,709
Rough$9,103$11,692$13,430
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,414$14,363$16,492
Clean$10,758$13,530$15,510
Average$9,447$11,864$13,545
Rough$8,135$10,198$11,581
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,520$18,053$20,605
Clean$13,686$17,006$19,378
Average$12,017$14,912$16,923
Rough$10,349$12,818$14,469
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,412$19,620$21,954
Clean$15,469$18,482$20,646
Average$13,584$16,207$18,031
Rough$11,698$13,931$15,416
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,596$16,241$18,864
Clean$11,873$15,299$17,740
Average$10,425$13,415$15,493
Rough$8,978$11,531$13,246
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,484$23,971$26,518
Clean$19,307$22,581$24,938
Average$16,954$19,801$21,779
Rough$14,600$17,020$18,620
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,728$15,121$17,563
Clean$11,054$14,244$16,517
Average$9,707$12,490$14,425
Rough$8,359$10,736$12,333
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,637$24,028$27,909
Clean$17,566$22,635$26,246
Average$15,425$19,848$22,922
Rough$13,283$17,061$19,597
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,339$19,776$22,970
Clean$14,458$18,629$21,602
Average$12,695$16,335$18,866
Rough$10,933$14,041$16,130
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,828$27,460$31,525
Clean$20,574$25,868$29,648
Average$18,066$22,683$25,892
Rough$15,558$19,497$22,137
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,246$19,087$21,861
Clean$14,370$17,980$20,559
Average$12,618$15,766$17,954
Rough$10,866$13,552$15,350
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,740$16,424$19,077
Clean$12,008$15,471$17,941
Average$10,544$13,566$15,669
Rough$9,080$11,661$13,396
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,704$14,098$15,837
Clean$11,031$13,280$14,894
Average$9,686$11,645$13,007
Rough$8,342$10,010$11,121
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,757$19,025$22,098
Clean$13,909$17,922$20,782
Average$12,213$15,715$18,149
Rough$10,518$13,508$15,517
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,681$16,350$18,991
Clean$11,953$15,402$17,860
Average$10,496$13,505$15,597
Rough$9,038$11,609$13,335
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,068$13,381$15,060
Clean$10,432$12,605$14,163
Average$9,160$11,053$12,369
Rough$7,889$9,501$10,575
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,144$15,425$17,792
Clean$11,446$14,530$16,732
Average$10,051$12,741$14,613
Rough$8,655$10,952$12,493
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,006$19,245$21,598
Clean$15,086$18,129$20,311
Average$13,247$15,896$17,739
Rough$11,408$13,664$15,166
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,742$16,428$19,081
Clean$12,010$15,475$17,945
Average$10,546$13,570$15,672
Rough$9,082$11,664$13,399
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,851$16,569$19,245
Clean$12,113$15,608$18,099
Average$10,636$13,686$15,806
Rough$9,159$11,764$13,514
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,604$18,828$21,869
Clean$13,765$17,736$20,567
Average$12,087$15,552$17,961
Rough$10,409$13,368$15,356
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,891$17,909$20,802
Clean$13,093$16,870$19,563
Average$11,496$14,793$17,085
Rough$9,900$12,716$14,607
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,573$20,079$23,321
Clean$14,678$18,914$21,932
Average$12,889$16,585$19,154
Rough$11,099$14,256$16,376
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,500$24,630$27,631
Clean$19,322$23,202$25,985
Average$16,967$20,345$22,694
Rough$14,611$17,488$19,402
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,104$20,763$24,116
Clean$15,179$19,559$22,679
Average$13,329$17,150$19,807
Rough$11,478$14,742$16,934
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,645$20,171$23,429
Clean$14,746$19,001$22,033
Average$12,948$16,662$19,242
Rough$11,150$14,322$16,451
Sell my 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,758 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,530 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,758 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,530 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,758 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,530 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $8,135 to $16,492, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.