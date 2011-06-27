Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,403
|$22,672
|$25,761
|Clean
|$17,346
|$21,357
|$24,227
|Average
|$15,231
|$18,727
|$21,158
|Rough
|$13,116
|$16,098
|$18,089
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,787
|$20,353
|$23,642
|Clean
|$14,880
|$19,173
|$22,233
|Average
|$13,066
|$16,812
|$19,417
|Rough
|$11,252
|$14,451
|$16,601
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,042
|$20,563
|$23,120
|Clean
|$16,063
|$19,371
|$21,743
|Average
|$14,105
|$16,986
|$18,988
|Rough
|$12,146
|$14,600
|$16,234
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,724
|$9,958
|$11,568
|Clean
|$7,280
|$9,381
|$10,879
|Average
|$6,393
|$8,226
|$9,501
|Rough
|$5,505
|$7,071
|$8,123
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,772
|$16,467
|$19,126
|Clean
|$12,039
|$15,512
|$17,987
|Average
|$10,571
|$13,602
|$15,709
|Rough
|$9,103
|$11,692
|$13,430
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,414
|$14,363
|$16,492
|Clean
|$10,758
|$13,530
|$15,510
|Average
|$9,447
|$11,864
|$13,545
|Rough
|$8,135
|$10,198
|$11,581
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,520
|$18,053
|$20,605
|Clean
|$13,686
|$17,006
|$19,378
|Average
|$12,017
|$14,912
|$16,923
|Rough
|$10,349
|$12,818
|$14,469
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,412
|$19,620
|$21,954
|Clean
|$15,469
|$18,482
|$20,646
|Average
|$13,584
|$16,207
|$18,031
|Rough
|$11,698
|$13,931
|$15,416
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,596
|$16,241
|$18,864
|Clean
|$11,873
|$15,299
|$17,740
|Average
|$10,425
|$13,415
|$15,493
|Rough
|$8,978
|$11,531
|$13,246
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,484
|$23,971
|$26,518
|Clean
|$19,307
|$22,581
|$24,938
|Average
|$16,954
|$19,801
|$21,779
|Rough
|$14,600
|$17,020
|$18,620
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,728
|$15,121
|$17,563
|Clean
|$11,054
|$14,244
|$16,517
|Average
|$9,707
|$12,490
|$14,425
|Rough
|$8,359
|$10,736
|$12,333
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,637
|$24,028
|$27,909
|Clean
|$17,566
|$22,635
|$26,246
|Average
|$15,425
|$19,848
|$22,922
|Rough
|$13,283
|$17,061
|$19,597
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,339
|$19,776
|$22,970
|Clean
|$14,458
|$18,629
|$21,602
|Average
|$12,695
|$16,335
|$18,866
|Rough
|$10,933
|$14,041
|$16,130
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,828
|$27,460
|$31,525
|Clean
|$20,574
|$25,868
|$29,648
|Average
|$18,066
|$22,683
|$25,892
|Rough
|$15,558
|$19,497
|$22,137
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,246
|$19,087
|$21,861
|Clean
|$14,370
|$17,980
|$20,559
|Average
|$12,618
|$15,766
|$17,954
|Rough
|$10,866
|$13,552
|$15,350
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,740
|$16,424
|$19,077
|Clean
|$12,008
|$15,471
|$17,941
|Average
|$10,544
|$13,566
|$15,669
|Rough
|$9,080
|$11,661
|$13,396
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,704
|$14,098
|$15,837
|Clean
|$11,031
|$13,280
|$14,894
|Average
|$9,686
|$11,645
|$13,007
|Rough
|$8,342
|$10,010
|$11,121
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,757
|$19,025
|$22,098
|Clean
|$13,909
|$17,922
|$20,782
|Average
|$12,213
|$15,715
|$18,149
|Rough
|$10,518
|$13,508
|$15,517
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,681
|$16,350
|$18,991
|Clean
|$11,953
|$15,402
|$17,860
|Average
|$10,496
|$13,505
|$15,597
|Rough
|$9,038
|$11,609
|$13,335
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,068
|$13,381
|$15,060
|Clean
|$10,432
|$12,605
|$14,163
|Average
|$9,160
|$11,053
|$12,369
|Rough
|$7,889
|$9,501
|$10,575
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,144
|$15,425
|$17,792
|Clean
|$11,446
|$14,530
|$16,732
|Average
|$10,051
|$12,741
|$14,613
|Rough
|$8,655
|$10,952
|$12,493
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,006
|$19,245
|$21,598
|Clean
|$15,086
|$18,129
|$20,311
|Average
|$13,247
|$15,896
|$17,739
|Rough
|$11,408
|$13,664
|$15,166
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,742
|$16,428
|$19,081
|Clean
|$12,010
|$15,475
|$17,945
|Average
|$10,546
|$13,570
|$15,672
|Rough
|$9,082
|$11,664
|$13,399
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,851
|$16,569
|$19,245
|Clean
|$12,113
|$15,608
|$18,099
|Average
|$10,636
|$13,686
|$15,806
|Rough
|$9,159
|$11,764
|$13,514
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,604
|$18,828
|$21,869
|Clean
|$13,765
|$17,736
|$20,567
|Average
|$12,087
|$15,552
|$17,961
|Rough
|$10,409
|$13,368
|$15,356
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,891
|$17,909
|$20,802
|Clean
|$13,093
|$16,870
|$19,563
|Average
|$11,496
|$14,793
|$17,085
|Rough
|$9,900
|$12,716
|$14,607
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,573
|$20,079
|$23,321
|Clean
|$14,678
|$18,914
|$21,932
|Average
|$12,889
|$16,585
|$19,154
|Rough
|$11,099
|$14,256
|$16,376
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,500
|$24,630
|$27,631
|Clean
|$19,322
|$23,202
|$25,985
|Average
|$16,967
|$20,345
|$22,694
|Rough
|$14,611
|$17,488
|$19,402
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,104
|$20,763
|$24,116
|Clean
|$15,179
|$19,559
|$22,679
|Average
|$13,329
|$17,150
|$19,807
|Rough
|$11,478
|$14,742
|$16,934
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,645
|$20,171
|$23,429
|Clean
|$14,746
|$19,001
|$22,033
|Average
|$12,948
|$16,662
|$19,242
|Rough
|$11,150
|$14,322
|$16,451